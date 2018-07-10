WASHINGTON (WUSA) -- Tropical Storm Michael formed early Sunday afternoon near the eastern Yucatan Peninsula. This will be a threat for the Gulf Coast mid-week for a potential landfall.

The storm is forecast by the National Hurricane Center to move mostly north and skirt by Cancun through Monday morning and then cross the Gulf Of Mexico and hit the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday or Thursday. As of Sunday night, the forecast looks like western Florida could see the most intense part of the storm. Keep in mind that in a hurricane, the impacts can stretch hundreds of miles outside the center -- including wind, tropical downpours, storm surge, and tornadoes. It is too early to know what kind of surge and potential flooding rains Michael will bring, but those on the Gulf Coast should be on watch.

The intensity forecast calls for strengthening to hurricane force, perhaps a category 2 with 100 mph winds toward landfall. Interests from coastal Alabama to western Florida should prepare for the storm.

DC IMPACT POTENTIAL AND TIMING

In the Washington DC region we are expecting the remnants of Michael to combine with an approaching cold front to bring us showers, storms and rain here late Wednesday night though Thursday. Some of that rain could be locally heavy. The ultimate rainfall potential will depend on the track of Michael and how far north it makes it before the front sweeps it out to sea. DC is in the "cone of uncertainty" for Thursday night, based on the Sunday 8 AM Update.

Once the storm and a cold front pass, we'll see some actual cooler air with highs next weekend expected to stay in the 60s.

