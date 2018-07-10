WASHINGTON (WUSA) -- Michael is now a Cat 1 Hurricane as of 11 AM Monday morning. It is going to move over warm water in the Gulf Of Mexico and become a major hurricane before landfall Wednesday along the gulf coast. Hurricane Watches and Tropical Storm Watches have been issued along Florida's Emerald Coast and the Big Bend ahead of the storm.

The storm is forecast by the National Hurricane Center to move mostly north and skirt by Cancun through Monday morning and then cross the Gulf Of Mexico and hit the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday. As of Monday, the forecast looks like the Florida Panhandle could see the most intense part of the storm. Keep in mind that in a hurricane, the impacts can stretch hundreds of miles outside the center -- including wind, tropical downpours, storm surge, and tornadoes.

The storm will dump between 4"-8" rain in western Cuba, with an isolated 12" possible. From the Florida Panhandle to Georgia the storm may dump 4-8" of rain with an isolated 12". This could lead to flash flooding which could be deadly.

DC IMPACT POTENTIAL AND TIMING

In the Washington DC region we are expecting the remnants of Michael to combine with an approaching cold front to bring us showers, storms and rain here Thursday. Some of that rain could be heavy. DC is not in the "cone of uncertainty". Most of the heavy rain will likely be south of DC Thursday night. The ultimate rainfall potential will depend on the track of Michael and how far north it makes it before the front sweeps it out to sea.

Once the storm and a cold front pass, we'll see some actual cooler air with highs next weekend expected to stay in the 60s.

