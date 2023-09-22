Governor Wes Moore declares a state of emergency in Maryland

“We are asking all Marylanders to remain vigilant, to stay tuned to local news stations for the latest updates, and to follow any instructions local officials may provide during this state of emergency,” said Gov. Moore. “If you can avoid driving or being out during the storm please do so. We are expecting an extended period of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and elevated tides. Those under a tropical storm warning should be prepared and exercise caution during this multiple-day event. Our administration is committed to doing all that we can to ensure Marylanders remain safe during this incident and will be working closely with local jurisdictions to recover after the storm.”