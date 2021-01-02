Icy conditions lead to hundreds of crashes, Maryland State Police say

From Sunday morning to Monday morning, police responded to nearly 400 crashes.

MARYLAND, USA — Icy conditions from Sunday's winter storm kept Maryland State Police busy Sunday and Monday.

Maryland State Police said officers responded to 372 crashes from 8 a.m. Sunday through to 9 a.m. Monday. They also responded to 177 disabled vehicles, Maryland State Police said in a tweet Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning covers northern and western Maryland, parts of West Virginia through parts of Monday for additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches into Tuesday morning.

Crews were out early Monday treating the roads to keep the ice at bay as temperatures lowered overnight.

It wasn't only weather contributing to the crashes.

Troopers responded to three crashes during the storm Sunday involving drivers suspected of impaired driving. One of those crashes, according to a tweet from Maryland State Police, involved a driver who tested more than three times the legal limit for intoxication.

.@mdsp troopers responded to 15 crashes this weekend involving drivers suspected of impaired driving. Three of those crashes occurred during the snowstorm yesterday, including one in which the driver tested more than 3 times the limit for intoxication. Pls don't drive impaired. — MD State Police (@MDSP) February 1, 2021

Maryland State Police said most of the crashes responded to during the storm were minor.

Tuesday will feature a few scattered flurries and light snow showers off and on.