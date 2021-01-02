x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Weather

Icy conditions lead to hundreds of crashes, Maryland State Police say

From Sunday morning to Monday morning, police responded to nearly 400 crashes.

MARYLAND, USA — Icy conditions from Sunday's winter storm kept Maryland State Police busy Sunday and Monday.

Maryland State Police said officers responded to 372 crashes from 8 a.m. Sunday through to 9 a.m. Monday. They also responded to 177 disabled vehicles, Maryland State Police said in a tweet Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning covers northern and western Maryland, parts of West Virginia through parts of Monday for additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches into Tuesday morning.

RELATED: A wintry mix to light snow Monday

Crews were out early Monday treating the roads to keep the ice at bay as temperatures lowered overnight. 

RELATED: Live Updates: Icy conditions, several crashes reported in DMV Monday

It wasn't only weather contributing to the crashes. 

Troopers responded to three crashes during the storm Sunday involving drivers suspected of impaired driving. One of those crashes, according to a tweet from Maryland State Police, involved a driver who tested more than three times the legal limit for intoxication.

Maryland State Police said most of the crashes responded to during the storm were minor.

Tuesday will feature a few scattered flurries and light snow showers off and on. 

Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: TIMELINE: Another round of wintry precip Monday

RELATED: Snowball fights and sledding | DC neighbors make the most of 2021's first snowfall