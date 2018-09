WASHINGTON -- State of emergencies have been declared in both Virginia and Maryland as Hurricane Florence heads towards the east coast.

Florence remains a Category 4 Hurricane Tuesday morning with no signs of weakening. As of 5 AM Tuesday, Hurricane Watches and Storm Surge Watches have been issued from Edisto Beach, South Carolina to the North Carolina - Virginia border. Several evacuations are taking place as residents prepare for the storm's arrival.

Florence will continue to track west toward the U.S. coast. A landfall is imminent later this week, most likely Thursday night along the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina. Residents within the "cone of uncertainty" along the coast of the Carolinas should have all preps in order, items re-stocked, and go through the evacuation process as the storm closes in. The National Hurricane Center's 'Cone of Uncertainty' now encompasses inland locations all the way through DC.

The threat from Florence will not just be on the coast. The storm will slow down and stall Friday through the weekend, leading to a multi-day heavy rain event. The focus of this heavy rain will change depending on the final track of Florence.

Here's the latest position and forecast of Florence from the National Hurricane Center:

Even before we track Florence closer to the East Coast, larger swells and a higher threat of rip currents impacting the East Coast beaches is ongoing. Eventual impacts in the Mid-Atlantic will be directly tied to Florence's final path.

Once nearing the coast, Florence will rapidly slow down and almost stall out for several days. This will lead to a secondary threat: a multi-day rain and inland flooding potential. Where Florence stalls will determine what threats we get in DC versus the beaches. If it stalls offshore, then the beaches take a beating. If it stalls inland, then prolific flooding is more likely across the Mid-Atlantic, down through North Carolina. Rains in excess of 20", over 3 to 4 days, are not out of the question.

Much is still unknown this far out -- so it's a waiting game for now. Some models have her doing a loop of off Hatteras while others have her doing a loop off the Wilmington coast. Heavy rain is possible in the Metro Area Friday into Saturday but if the American model proves accurate that heavy rain would be delayed until Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Possible Action Items for the Metro Area:

1) Clean your gutters, storm drains and downspouts

2) Check your flashlights and battery supply

3) Check your sump pumps, is is plugged in ? Does the battery back up still work ?

4) Keep you tank filled

Review your Hurricane Prep Plan. For those along the southeast coast: supplies should be re-stocked over the weekend. -> Making An Emergency Kit

Here's the latest satellite loop of Florence over the past 12 hours:

Here's the latest model guidance for Florence:

