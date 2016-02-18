QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 72.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few pm showers/storms. High: 82.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few pm showers/storms. High: 85.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Temps heat back into the low 80s with a humid air mass, some morning showers and then a few scattered storms in the afternoon. Scattered afternoon storms and temps in the 80s stick with us Tuesday through Wednesday. Showers and a few storms may enter the picture by later Thursday in advance of Florence.

Late week, our weather will be highly dependent upon the track of Hurricane Florence. We could be looking at a multi-day rain and flood threat across parts of the Mid-Atlantic, but it will all depend on the track of Florence. READ MORE

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 64 - 74. SE - 5.

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers/storms. Highs: Low 80s. Winds: NW 5 - 10.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers/storms. Highs: Mid 80s. Winds: E 5 - 10

Thursday: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of some pm showers/storms. Highs: 83 - 88.

