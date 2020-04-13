WASHINGTON — Monday's forecast includes a threat of heavy rain, strong storms and widespread high winds. Severe weather threats include damaging winds through 6 p.m. A risk of hail, and a small risk for an isolated tornado follows after 9 a.m. Monday.

There are reports of power outages, flooding and downed trees across the DMV.

Below is a live blog of the weather impact around the region.

8:50 a.m.: Maryland Route 109 between Interstate 270 and Maryland Route 355 is blocked by downed trees.

8:31 a.m.: Flooding on Interstate 295 in D.C. just before Eastern Avenue.

8:19 a.m.: The National Weather Service issues a flood warning for Fairfax County until 9:30 a.m.

7:44 a.m.: WUSA9 captured flooding at Kenilworth and Eastern avenues in Northeast D.C.

6:07 a.m.: BGE reported several outages, a majority of which were north of Baltimore, impacting 1,550 customers. In the DMV area, BGE reported nearly 900 customers impacted by outages. Southern Maryland Coop reported a couple dozen customers impacted by outages.

6:04 a.m.: Pepco reported 140 customers impacted by outages.

