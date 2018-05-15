TAKOMA PARK, MD -- Lightning likely caused a fire at a home in Takoma Park after stormed rolled through the area on Monday night.
Fire officials said the fire was coming from the roof and throughout a home on Larch Avenue.
All occupants inside the home were able to evacuate.
No further information has been released at this time.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
