WASHINGTON -- Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday and continues to inundate the Carolinas with very heavy rain.. Watch live video above from Wrightsville Beach where wind gusts are 115 mph.

Latest info -- Saturday 8 AM update

Tropical Storm Florence continues to inundate the Carolinas with very heavy rain. Some rain totals from eastern North Carolina already exceed 20", and the heavy rain continues. Life-threatening flash flooding is ongoing, in particular east of I-95 and north of I-40. Rain totals in southeast N.C. will be 20 to 30 inches, with isolated totals of 40 inches.

This flooding will be catastrophic, in addition to the massive amounts of destruction from the hurricane-force winds and storm surge felt as it was approaching and nearing landfall. That heavy rain threat now extends south through South Carolina, where double-digit totals are possible.

The remnants of Florence will track through South Carolina and then get swept northward and send moisture into the Mid-Atlantic. It will bring impacts to the DC metro.

TIMELINE: When Hurricane Florence will impact the DC area

Here's the latest position and forecast of Florence from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Storm Warnings remain effect along the coast of North Carolina and upper coast of South Carolina and inland as well. As Florence churns further inland this weekend, many areas will continue to receive wind gusts 40 - 60 mph on top of the intense rainfall.

Remnants of Florence arrive here early next week...Metro area timing: view more here

Here are the latest observed wind speed and gusts:

