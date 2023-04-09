LIST: How to stay cool in DC during Labor Day heat wave

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a Hot Weather Emergency for much of the week.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a Hot Weather Emergency through Sept. 7 for dangerous heat. Residents in the District are urged to stay cool and check on seniors and vulnerable neighbors as temperatures are expected to reach near 100 degrees.

If you need a place to escape the heat, here's a list of some ways to stay cool including cooling centers, spray parks and libraries with air conditioning.





Ward 1

Columbia Heights Recreation Center

Open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

1480 Girard Street NW

Mount Pleasant Library

Open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

3160 16th Street NW

LeDroit Apartments

Open to senior citizens without access to air conditioning. Open 24 hours.

2125 4th Street NW

Banneker Pool

Outdoor pool open every day except Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

2500 Georgia Avenue NW

Park View Children's Pool

Children's pool for ages 12 and under, open weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

693 Otis Place NW

Spray Parks

These spray parks remain open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.:

14th & Girard Street NW

14th Street & Park Road NW

1480 Girard Street NW

1330 V Street NW

319 Oakdale Place NW

911 Westminster Street NW

Ward 2

Low Barrier Shelters

The following shelters are open 24 hours:

For Men: Patricia Handy Legacy at 810 5th Street NW

For Women: Patricia Handy Place Extension at 1009 11th Street NW

Downtown Day Services Center

Homelessness resource center that is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during weekends only when a heat emergency is active.

1313 New York Avenue NW

Volta Park Recreation Center

Open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

1555 34th Street NW

Georgetown Library

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

3260 R Street NW

Marion Barry Building

Public facilities building open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

441 4th Street NW

West End Library

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

2301 L Street NW

MLK Jr. Library

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

901 G Street NW

Senior Citizens Cooling Facilities

The following locations are open to senior citizens without access to air conditioning:

Horizon House at 1150 12th Street NW

James Apartments at 1425 N Street NW

Indoor and Outdoor Pools

Marie Reed Aquatic Center is an indoor pool open on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 2200 Champlain Street NW

William H. Rumsey Aquatic Center is an indoor pool open on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 635 North Carolina Avenue SE



Francis Pool is an outdoor pool open every day except Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 2435 N Street NW

Spray Parks

These spray parks remain open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.:

1119 10th Street NW

1625 P Street NW

Ward 3

Chevy Chase Library

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

5625 Connecticut Avenue NW

Cleveland Park Library

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

3310 Connecticut Avenue NW

Palisades Recreation Center

Open weekdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

5200 Sherrier Place NW

Palisades Library



Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

4901 V Street NW

Tenley-Friendship Library

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

4450 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Regency House

Open to senior citizens without access to air conditioning.

5201 Connecticut Avenue NW

Indoor Pools

Wilson Aquatic Center is an indoor pool open on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 4551 Ft. Street NW

Takoma Aquatic Center is an indoor pool open on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 300 Van Buren Street NW

Spray Parks

These spray parks remain open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.:

5500 41st Street, NW

4500 Van Ness Street NW

3600 Calvert Street, NW

3409 Macomb Street NW

5200 Sherier Place NW

Ward 4

Petworth Library

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

4200 Kansas Avenue NW

Shephed Park Library

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

7420 Georgia Avenue NW

Emory Recreation Center

Open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

5701 Georgia Avenue NW

Indoor and Outdoor Pools

Wilson Aquatic Center is an indoor pool open on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 4551 Ft. Street NW

Takoma Aquatic Center is an indoor pool open on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 300 Van Buren Street NW

Upshur Pool is an outdoor pool open daily, except Mondays, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 4300 Arkansas Avenue NW

Spray Parks

These spray parks remain open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.:

1327 Van Buren Street, NW

5900 33rd Street NW

801 Taylor Street NW

501 Riggs Road NE

300 Van Buren Street NW

Ward 5

Low Barrier Shelters

The following shelters are open 24 hours:

For Men: Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place NE

For Men: New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue NE

Adams Place Day Center

Homelessness resource center open 24 hours.

2210 Adams Place NE

Woodridge Library

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

1801 Hamlin Street NE

Fort Lincoln

Open to senior citizens without access to air conditioning.

2855 Bladensburg Road NE

Indoor and Outdoor Pools

Turkey Thicket is an indoor pool open on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Recreation center open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1100 Michigan Avenue NW

Theodore Hagans Pool is an outdoor pool open everyday except Mondays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 3201 Fort Lincoln Drive NE

Langdon Park Pool is an outdoor pool open everyday except Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 2860 Mills Avenue NE

Harry Thomas Sr. Pool is an outdoor pool open everyday except Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 1743 Lincoln Road NE

Spray Parks

These spray parks remain open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.:

1299 Neal Street NE



3rd & Evarts Street NE

2860 Mills Avenue, NE

1100 Michigan Avenue NE

Ward 6

Community for Creative Non-Violence

Shelter for both men and women open 24 hours.

425 Second Street NE

Northeast Library

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

330 7th Street NE

Rosedale Recreation Center

Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

1701 Gales Street NE

Shaw Library

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

1630 7th Street NE

Southeast Library

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

403 7th Street SE

Southwest Library

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

900 Wesley Place SW

Senior Citizens Cooling Facilities

The following locations are open to senior citizens without access to air conditioning:

Carrol Apartments at 410 M Street SE

Sibley Plaza at 1140 North Capitol Street NW

Indoor and Outdoor Pools

William H. Rumsey Aquatic Center is an indoor pool open on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 635 North Carolina Avenue SE

Randall Pool is an outdoor pool open everyday except Mondays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 25 I Street SW

Rosedale Pool is an outdoor pool open everyday except Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 1701 Gales Street NE

Lincoln Capper Children's Pool is to ages 12 and under weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. 555 L Street SE

Spray Parks

These spray parks remain open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.:

701 Pennsylvania Avenue SE

1401 7th Street NW

201 N Street SW

1216 Potomac Avenue SE

420 12th Street SE

Ward 7

DC General Building 9 Harriet Tubman

Shelter for women open 24 hours.

1900 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Benning Library

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

3935 Benning Road NE

Capitol View Library

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

5001 Central Avenue SE

Deanwood Recreation Center and Library

The recreation center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The library is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1350 49th Street NE

Francis A. Gregory Library

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

3660 Alabama Avenue SE

Indoor and Outdoor Pools

Kelly Miller Pool is an outdoor pool open everyday except Mondays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.4900 Brooks Street NE

Randall Pool is an outdoor pool open everyday except Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 1300 44th Street NE

Ridge Road Pool is an outdoor pool open everyday except Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 830 Ridge Road SE

Spray Parks

These spray parks remain open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.:

100 Stoddert Place SE

1400 41st Street SE

3100 Denver Street SE

Division & Foote Streets NE

6201 Banks Place NE

Ward 8

801 East Shelter

Shelter for men open 24 hours.

2700 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Anacostia Library

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

1800 Good Hope Road SE

Barry Farm Recreation Center

Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

1200 Summer Road SE

Bellevue Library

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

115 Atlantic Street SE

Knox Hill

Open to senior citizens without access to air conditioning.

2700 Jasper Street SE

Outdoor Pools

Anacostia Pool is open every day except Mondays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 1800 Anacostia Drive SE

Oxon Run Pool is open every day except Mondays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 501 Mississippi Avenue SE

Douglass Pool is open every day except Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 1921 Fredrick Douglass Court SE

Ridge Road Pool is open every day except Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 1800 Eerie Street SE

Spray Parks

These spray parks remain open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.: