LIST: How to stay cool in DC during Labor Day heat wave

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a Hot Weather Emergency through Sept. 7 for dangerous heat. Residents in the District are urged to stay cool and check on seniors and vulnerable neighbors as temperatures are expected to reach near 100 degrees.
If you need a place to escape the heat, here's a list of some ways to stay cool including cooling centers, spray parks and libraries with air conditioning.
Ward 1
Columbia Heights Recreation Center
Open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
1480 Girard Street NW
Mount Pleasant Library
Open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
3160 16th Street NW
LeDroit Apartments
Open to senior citizens without access to air conditioning. Open 24 hours.
2125 4th Street NW
Banneker Pool
Outdoor pool open every day except Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
2500 Georgia Avenue NW
Park View Children's Pool
Children's pool for ages 12 and under, open weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
693 Otis Place NW
Spray Parks
These spray parks remain open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.:
- 14th & Girard Street NW
- 14th Street & Park Road NW
- 1480 Girard Street NW
- 1330 V Street NW
- 319 Oakdale Place NW
- 911 Westminster Street NW
Ward 2
Low Barrier Shelters
The following shelters are open 24 hours:
- For Men: Patricia Handy Legacy at 810 5th Street NW
- For Women: Patricia Handy Place Extension at 1009 11th Street NW
Downtown Day Services Center
Homelessness resource center that is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during weekends only when a heat emergency is active.
1313 New York Avenue NW
Volta Park Recreation Center
Open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
1555 34th Street NW
Georgetown Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
3260 R Street NW
Marion Barry Building
Public facilities building open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
441 4th Street NW
West End Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
2301 L Street NW
MLK Jr. Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
901 G Street NW
Senior Citizens Cooling Facilities
The following locations are open to senior citizens without access to air conditioning:
- Horizon House at 1150 12th Street NW
- James Apartments at 1425 N Street NW
Indoor and Outdoor Pools
- Marie Reed Aquatic Center is an indoor pool open on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 2200 Champlain Street NW
- William H. Rumsey Aquatic Center is an indoor pool open on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 635 North Carolina Avenue SE
- Francis Pool is an outdoor pool open every day except Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 2435 N Street NW
Spray Parks
These spray parks remain open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.:
- 1119 10th Street NW
- 1625 P Street NW
Ward 3
Chevy Chase Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
5625 Connecticut Avenue NW
Cleveland Park Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
3310 Connecticut Avenue NW
Palisades Recreation Center
Open weekdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
5200 Sherrier Place NW
Palisades Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
4901 V Street NW
Tenley-Friendship Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
4450 Wisconsin Avenue NW
Regency House
Open to senior citizens without access to air conditioning.
5201 Connecticut Avenue NW
Indoor Pools
- Wilson Aquatic Center is an indoor pool open on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 4551 Ft. Street NW
- Takoma Aquatic Center is an indoor pool open on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 300 Van Buren Street NW
Spray Parks
These spray parks remain open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.:
- 5500 41st Street, NW
- 4500 Van Ness Street NW
- 3600 Calvert Street, NW
- 3409 Macomb Street NW
- 5200 Sherier Place NW
Ward 4
Petworth Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
4200 Kansas Avenue NW
Shephed Park Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
7420 Georgia Avenue NW
Emory Recreation Center
Open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
5701 Georgia Avenue NW
Indoor and Outdoor Pools
- Wilson Aquatic Center is an indoor pool open on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 4551 Ft. Street NW
- Takoma Aquatic Center is an indoor pool open on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 300 Van Buren Street NW
- Upshur Pool is an outdoor pool open daily, except Mondays, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 4300 Arkansas Avenue NW
Spray Parks
These spray parks remain open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.:
- 1327 Van Buren Street, NW
- 5900 33rd Street NW
- 801 Taylor Street NW
- 501 Riggs Road NE
- 300 Van Buren Street NW
Ward 5
Low Barrier Shelters
The following shelters are open 24 hours:
- For Men: Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place NE
- For Men: New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue NE
Adams Place Day Center
Homelessness resource center open 24 hours.
2210 Adams Place NE
Woodridge Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
1801 Hamlin Street NE
Fort Lincoln
Open to senior citizens without access to air conditioning.
2855 Bladensburg Road NE
Indoor and Outdoor Pools
- Turkey Thicket is an indoor pool open on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Recreation center open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1100 Michigan Avenue NW
- Theodore Hagans Pool is an outdoor pool open everyday except Mondays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 3201 Fort Lincoln Drive NE
- Langdon Park Pool is an outdoor pool open everyday except Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 2860 Mills Avenue NE
- Harry Thomas Sr. Pool is an outdoor pool open everyday except Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 1743 Lincoln Road NE
Spray Parks
These spray parks remain open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.:
- 1299 Neal Street NE
- 3rd & Evarts Street NE
- 2860 Mills Avenue, NE
- 1100 Michigan Avenue NE
Ward 6
Community for Creative Non-Violence
Shelter for both men and women open 24 hours.
425 Second Street NE
Northeast Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
330 7th Street NE
Rosedale Recreation Center
Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
1701 Gales Street NE
Shaw Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
1630 7th Street NE
Southeast Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
403 7th Street SE
Southwest Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
900 Wesley Place SW
Senior Citizens Cooling Facilities
The following locations are open to senior citizens without access to air conditioning:
- Carrol Apartments at 410 M Street SE
- Sibley Plaza at 1140 North Capitol Street NW
Indoor and Outdoor Pools
- William H. Rumsey Aquatic Center is an indoor pool open on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 635 North Carolina Avenue SE
- Randall Pool is an outdoor pool open everyday except Mondays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 25 I Street SW
- Rosedale Pool is an outdoor pool open everyday except Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 1701 Gales Street NE
- Lincoln Capper Children's Pool is to ages 12 and under weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. 555 L Street SE
Spray Parks
These spray parks remain open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.:
- 701 Pennsylvania Avenue SE
- 1401 7th Street NW
- 201 N Street SW
- 1216 Potomac Avenue SE
- 420 12th Street SE
Ward 7
DC General Building 9 Harriet Tubman
Shelter for women open 24 hours.
1900 Massachusetts Avenue SE
Benning Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
3935 Benning Road NE
Capitol View Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
5001 Central Avenue SE
Deanwood Recreation Center and Library
The recreation center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The library is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1350 49th Street NE
Francis A. Gregory Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
3660 Alabama Avenue SE
Indoor and Outdoor Pools
- Kelly Miller Pool is an outdoor pool open everyday except Mondays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.4900 Brooks Street NE
- Randall Pool is an outdoor pool open everyday except Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 1300 44th Street NE
- Ridge Road Pool is an outdoor pool open everyday except Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 830 Ridge Road SE
Spray Parks
These spray parks remain open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.:
- 100 Stoddert Place SE
- 1400 41st Street SE
- 3100 Denver Street SE
- Division & Foote Streets NE
- 6201 Banks Place NE
Ward 8
801 East Shelter
Shelter for men open 24 hours.
2700 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE
Anacostia Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
1800 Good Hope Road SE
Barry Farm Recreation Center
Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
1200 Summer Road SE
Bellevue Library
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
115 Atlantic Street SE
Knox Hill
Open to senior citizens without access to air conditioning.
2700 Jasper Street SE
Outdoor Pools
- Anacostia Pool is open every day except Mondays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 1800 Anacostia Drive SE
- Oxon Run Pool is open every day except Mondays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 501 Mississippi Avenue SE
- Douglass Pool is open every day except Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 1921 Fredrick Douglass Court SE
- Ridge Road Pool is open every day except Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 1800 Eerie Street SE
Spray Parks
These spray parks remain open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.:
- Martin Luther King Jr. Ave & Elmira Street SW