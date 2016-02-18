QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing, breezy & less humid. Low: 66.

Thursday: Sunny & beautiful. Low humidity. High: 82.

Friday: Mostly sunny & gorgeous. High: 85.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A great night for baseball as northwest breezes pick up and cooler air moves into the Metro Area. Lows tonight will be in the 60s inside and outside of the Beltway. Sunny Thursday and Friday with low humidity but comfortably warm. Lows Thursday and Friday night will be in the 60s in town but 50s in the 'burbs.

We stay comfortable through the weekend, with some heat building in on Sunday and then quite hot next week

Behind the front Thursday through the start of the weekend, afternoons will be warm and sunny but not humid and overnights will be cool and crisp. Great weather the Redskins game at Fedex on Friday evening! The heat builds back over the weekend and the humidity slowly creeps back up as well.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday: Becoming Partly sunny, breezy and warm, some showers & t-storms. Highs: 84 - 89. Winds: WNW 10 - 15.

Tonight: Clearing, breezy & less humid. Low: 66. NW 10 - 15.

Thursday: Sunny & beautiful. Low humidity. High: 78 - 83. Winds: NW 10 - 15.

Friday: Mostly sunny & gorgeous. Not humid. High: 80 - 85. Winds: ESE 5 - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

The dry weather sticks around for the weekend. If you want to squeeze in a few days at the beach or catch up on golf this is a great weekend for it. Highs will be in the 80s. You will notice a few more clouds Sunday. We turn up the heat once again next week. Highs will return to the low to mid 90s by Monday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 85.

Sunday: Sun and a few clouds. High:91.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 94.

