QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy & comfortable. Low: 70.

Monday: Partly sunny, spottyshowers, mainly south and west. High: 83.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scatterda showers/storms, some strong. High: 86.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A front is stalled just south of DC Sunday evening. We're only expecting isolated showers tonight. Monday looks quite similar with isolated showers, especially south of town. Highs Monday hang in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be our next "active" day across the area. As a warm front lifts north, it will become warmer and more humid, setting the stage for more showers and t-storms. Some morning showers will be possible with afternoon showers & storms. Some of those storms could be strong.

Behind those storms, get ready for a taste of fall at the end of the week with ample sunshine and much lower humidity Wednesday into the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy & comfortable. Lows: 64 - 72. Winds: NE 5 - 10.

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few showers, mainly south and west of DC. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: NE to E - 10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy warmer and more humid with scattere showers/storms, some strong. Highs: 81 - 86. Winds: SE - 10.

Wednesday: An early shower. Becoming mostly sunny, warm but less humid. Highs: 82 - 87. Winds: NW - 10.

