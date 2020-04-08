Isaias prompts coastal flood warnings, pop-up tornado warnings

Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — Isaias made landfall overnight at the North and South Carolina border as a Category 1 hurricane. At around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning it was downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

The storm's impacts were felt early Tuesday morning, when the National Weather Service issued two Doppler-indicated for St. Mary's County in Maryland. The first warning expired at 4:30 a.m., and the second expired at 5:15 a.m., but more warnings are expected as the storm moves through the area.

A coastal flood warning is also in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday morning in D.C., Colvert and St. Mary's Counties. Additional warnings are in effect for the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Baltimore and down to Virginia Beach.

Heavy rain continues to fall over the area, which will result in flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Up to three inches of rain has fallen overnight, with several inches of additional rainfall expected Tuesday morning as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches from the south.

We continue to follow the impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias as they develop.