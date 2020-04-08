x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

weather

Isaias prompts coastal flood warnings, pop-up tornado warnings

Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — Isaias made landfall overnight at the North and South Carolina border as a Category 1 hurricane. At around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning it was downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

The storm's impacts were felt early Tuesday morning, when the National Weather Service issued two Doppler-indicated for St. Mary's County in Maryland. The first warning expired at 4:30 a.m., and the second expired at 5:15 a.m., but more warnings are expected as the storm moves through the area.

RELATED: Live Updates: Possible life-threatening flash flooding may impact DMV area, NWS says

A coastal flood warning is also in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday morning in D.C., Colvert and St. Mary's Counties. Additional warnings are in effect for the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Baltimore and down to Virginia Beach. 

Heavy rain continues to fall over the area, which will result in flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Up to three inches of rain has fallen overnight, with several inches of additional rainfall expected Tuesday morning as  Tropical Storm Isaias approaches from the south.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click here to bring it full screen.

RELATED: Red Weather Alert: DMV braces for Isaias

We continue to follow the impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias as they develop.

Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: DC area under a Tropical Storm Warning Isaías made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane

RELATED: Here are the areas most at risk for flooding in the DMV

RELATED: Live Updates: Possible life-threatening flash flooding may impact DMV area, NOAA says

RELATED: Ellicott City’s Main Street braces for Isaias, as memories of recent deluges loom large