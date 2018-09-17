COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Even though Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression, the situation in the Carolinas is still dangerous, and the emergency is still very real for those displaced. Evacuees continue to make their way to Maryland to escape from flooding and damage caused by the storm.

Joey Darden, his fiancé and three kids arrived from Jacksonville, North Carolina--one of the hardest hit areas along the coast.

“The past couple of days have been kind of stressful,” he said.

The state of Maryland and the Red Cross are trying to make the situation a little easier. There are two shelters now open for evacuates in Maryland--one at Chesapeake College on the Eastern Shore and the other at the University of Maryland in College Park.

Darden and his family are now safe and dry at UMD's Richie Coliseum, and they're working to get more loved ones help.

“We got family and friends that didn’t evacuate like we were supposed to, and they wanted to stay because they didn’t think it was going to be that bad, but now they without power and what not so we’re trying to get them rescued,” said Darden.

Darden and his family traveled 300 miles to get to UMD's safe space.

“It’s so many people that’s trying to get away from this disaster that a lot of areas have already been overwhelmed,” said Darden.

“We’re prepared to receive as many families that need assistance coming into this area,” said Candice Covin, a Red Cross Disaster Program Manager. She expects more families will arrive at the College Park shelter due to the severity of flooding down south.

It’s so bad in North Carolina that HART--the Maryland National Guard’s Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team--arrived there Sunday. WUSA9 spoke on the phone Sunday evening with David Gouak, who's the recruit manager for HART and a lieutenant in the Baltimore County Fire Department. Gouak said they’ll join the rescue effort Monday.

“They still have a significant number of people that are in need of assistance in some way, shape or form. I believe if everything holds, we’ll have airplanes flying out of Raleigh – Durham somewhere around 7:00 in the morning. But again, everything’s tentative on the weather,” said Gouak.

Darden doesn’t know what they’ll find back home.

“Flooded, power out, trees down and we stay around – just a lot of water around where we are, swampy area, so garters and all type of things,” he told WUSA9.

In addition to that worry, is the concern for his family.

“You know, we’re trying to get established and get the kids back in school and on a regular schedule. We can’t replace people,” said Darden, “People need help and when something serious like these storms are going on, it’s nothing to be taken lightly. I appreciate all the help from everybody that’s trying to help us out.”

As of Sunday, a Red Cross spokesperson said they have about 12 people inside the College Park shelter. They have the capacity to hold several hundred if needed.

If you need more information about shelters in Maryland or want to know how you can help, call 1-888-756-7836.

University of Maryland College Park

Ritchie Coliseum

7950 Baltimore Avenue

College Park, MD 20740

Chesapeake College

Health Professions and Athletic Center

1000 College Circle

Wye Mills, MD 21679

Overall, WUSA9 was told the Red Cross is housing about 20,000 people in 200 shelters across the country.

