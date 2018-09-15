GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation wants drivers to completely avoid several major roads in the eastern part of the state if they can after Florence, even if it means adding several extra hours to commutes.

On Sunday, there were over 150 primary roads in the state are closed with conditions worsening.

The NCDOT is asking people driving through the east coast to take a long detour around the state, using Interstate 64 West in Virginia to Interstate 81 south, to Interstate 75 south in Tennessee to Interstate 16 east in Georgia back to Interstate 95.

​​​​​​RELATED | 14 dead as Florence leaves heavy flooding in Carolinas

Traffic from I-95 in Georgia is advised to use I-16 West to I-75 North to I-81 North to I-64 East back to I-95 in Virginia.

A detour provided by the North Carolina DOT asks drivers not to go through the state.

The NCDOT said travel is hazardous on all roads south of US 64 and east of Interstate 73/74. The NCDOT asks no one drive in this area due to the uncertainty of flooding.

.@NCDOT_Trogdon: Currently, 171 primary roads are closed. The situation continues to worsen. Overnight, two additional sections of I-95 closed, and two sections of I-40 flooded. #FlorenceNC — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 16, 2018

If you are already in North Carolina on I-95 you can use US 64 west to Interstate 540 west to I-40 west to Interstate 85 south into South Carolina.

The major road closures in eastern North Carolina include:

I-95 South is closed from Exit 65 in Godwin to Exit 464 in Rocky Mount and in Lumberton from mile marker 19 to Exit 22.

I-40 Closed between Wilmington and Exit 390 (US 117) in Burgaw.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY