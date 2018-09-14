RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia residents can start to return home Friday after Governor Northam lifted a mandatory evacuation of residents in Zone A of Hampton Roads, the eastern Shore, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina Friday morning.

Despite earlier indications that Florence may threaten Virginia, the track has since changed and the threat reduced.

Hurricane Florence Landfall: Latest track updates

“The imminent threat of coastal flooding and high winds have passed for our coastal communities as Hurricane Florence has made landfall in the Carolinas and we believe it is safe for Virginians to begin returning home,” Governor Northam said.

However, Northam said in a statement they’re still tracking the storm which is expected to turn north this weekend to track the impact on Southwest Virginia.

RELATED: Hurricane Donations: How to eye charitable scams

We will have the latest updates on how the storm could impact our area online, on our app and on social media: Facebook: facebook.com/pg/WUSA9 Twitter: @wusa9.

© 2018 WUSA