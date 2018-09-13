FRYING PAN SHOALS, N.C. — Frying Pan Tower, the Coast Guard lookout-turned bed and breakfast, is live streaming Hurricane Florence as it nears land.

You can watch the storm as it nears land from the B&B's unique ocean view on YouTube.

The feed shows the ocean surf and American flag blowing in the wind.

The tower is located about 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina. Richard Neal, owner of the tower, converted the retired navigation platform into a bed and breakfast several years ago.

According to the tower’s website, guests can book a three day-two night stay for $598 per person if you travel by boat, or you can fly in via helicopter for $1,295 per person.

The structure is described as “Texas Tower” on top of four steel legs that has been modified to be used as a lighthouse. The Coast Guard brought the structure to the area in 1966 and was used to warn ships at risk of running aground on the Frying Pan Shoals. After nearly 40 years of service, the Coast Guard abandoned the station in 2004. A protected coral reef under the tower’s structure is the reason why it still stands today.

PHOTOS: Coastal cities brace for Hurricane Florence
01 / 43
Workers board up a home while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
02 / 43
Local residents have a drink at a bar a day before the arrival of hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, on September 12, 2018. - Florence veered slightly to the southwest and weakened a bit on September 12 but remained a powerful storm on course to deliver a potentially devastating blow to the Carolina coast. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
03 / 43
Military Humvees are parked in a port before the arrival of Hurricane Florence September 12, 2018 in Morehead City, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
04 / 43
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC- SEPTEMBER 12: Boats sit on racks at the Wrightsville Yacht Club as Hurricane Florence approaches the area, on September 12, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence is expected on Friday possibly as a category 4 storm along the North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
05 / 43
MOREHEAD CITY, NC - SEPTEMBER 12: Gasoline pumps are wrapped in plastic to prevent people from using them at a closed station before the arrival of Hurricane Florence September 12, 2018 in Morehead City, North Carolina. Coastal cities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virgnian are under evacuation orders as the category 3 hurricane approaches the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
06 / 43
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC - SEPTEMBER 12: Al Brookins of Haverlock, North Carolina, poses with his shirt that lists some of the previoius hurricanes he has lived through while taking a stroll on the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Florence September 12, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina. Coastal cities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virgnian are under evacuation orders as the category 3 hurricane approaches the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
07 / 43
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 12: The bread shelves are bare in a grocery store as people stock up on food ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was expected to turn south, stalling along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast and bringing with it torrential rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge tomorrow through Saturday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
08 / 43
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 12: Patio furniture is seen in the pool in an effort to keep it from flying away as people prepare ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States. Hurricane Florence is expected on Friday possibly as a category 4 storm along the Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
09 / 43
A man carries sandbags past a boarded up shop days before the arrival of hurricane Florence at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
10 / 43
Wood boards and cardboard boxes block the entrance to a Walmart store in Kill Devil Hills in the Outer Banks of North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
11 / 43
A man prepares sandbags outside a shop days before the arrival of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
12 / 43
A woman rides an all terrain vehicle on the beach in Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks of North Carolina on September 11, 2018, as residents heed evacuation orders and seek shelter from the potentially catastrophic Hurricane Florence.
13 / 43
Two people enter a restaurant with boarded windows in perpetration for the arrival of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville beach, North Carolina, September 11, 2018.
14 / 43
Two people look out at the ocean days before the arrival of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
15 / 43
Sand is piled up to block a public beach to prevent storm surges in Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks of North Carolina September 11, 2018, as residents heed evacuation orders and seek shelter from the potentially catastrophic Hurricane Florence.
16 / 43
Residents evacuate from coastal areas near Wallace, North Carolina, on September 11, 2018.
17 / 43
US Marines Gavin Smith (L) and Jessica Johnston fill sandbags at a public beach September 11, 2018 in Topsail, North Carolina, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Florence.
18 / 43
Houses are seen near high tide on September 11, 2018 in on Topsail Island, North Carolina, where many homes, already battling flooding and beach erosion, aren't sure what to expect with the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence.
19 / 43
Houses are seen near high tide on September 11, 2018 in on Topsail Island, North Carolina, where many homes, already battling flooding and beach erosion, aren't sure what to expect with the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence.
20 / 43
Jeff Bryant (L) and James Evans board the windows of a business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
21 / 43
A sign warning customers that the gas station only has premium gas remaining in Harbinger, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
22 / 43
Daniel Vaughn (L) and Frank Murphy fill sand bags while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
23 / 43
Clint McBride (R) cuts plywood to be put over a homes window while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
24 / 43
A store's bread shelves are bare as people stock up on food ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
25 / 43
Local resident Dave Collins shovels sand into a bag while the coastal area is preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
26 / 43
Local residents fill sand bags that was provided by the town as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
27 / 43
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 11: Scott Fleenor (seated) and Jeremiah Trendell board over the windows of a business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
28 / 43
A man helps board up Aussie Island surf shop on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville, North Carolina in anticipation of Hurricane Florence's high storm surge.
29 / 43
People hurry to board up in anticipation of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina September 11, 2018 before the arrival of Hurricane Florence.
30 / 43
Home Depot employee Ken Murphy helps Joe Spielman (L) load plywood ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
31 / 43
Jazz Undy, owner of Wrightsville Beach Art Co, waves to a friend as he helps board up his shop in anticipation of Hurricane Florence, on Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
32 / 43
Bob Kelly Jr. buys plywood at a Home Depot ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
33 / 43
An employee of the Wrightsville Beach Parking office, collects the electronic parts of the parking meters on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina removing the meters in anticipation of Hurricane Florence's high storm surge.
34 / 43
Jay Schwartz (L) and Michael Schwartz secure plywood over the windows of their business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
35 / 43
Michael Schwartz (L) and Jay Schwartz secure plywood over the windows of their business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
36 / 43
Onlookers take pictures on Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina September 11, 2018 before the arrival of Hurricane Florence.
37 / 43
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC- SEPTEMBER 11: Windows are boarded up as local shops prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
38 / 43
WRIGHTVILLE BEACH, NC - SEPTEMBER 11: Workers board up the Wrightsville Beach Art Co. while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
39 / 43
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 11: Morgan Livingston and JC Gravitte (L-R) put plywood on the windows of Duffy's bar and restaurant ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States.
40 / 43
People stand near a lifeguard stand as Hurricane Florence approaches, on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
41 / 43
Matt Jones tee's off while his friend Jacob Whitehead (R) looks on near a public access point on Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018, planning to ride out Hurricane Florence.
42 / 43
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC- SEPTEMBER 11: A women walks past a local shop that is prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
43 / 43
Hurricane Party is written on plywood covering the window of the Lager Heads Tavern as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
Sign up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter
© 2018 WCNC