While the D.C. region will be spared a direct hit from Hurricane Florence, many hundreds of thousands along the east coast are still awaiting the catastrophic storm.

As it nears the coast, it will cause catastrophic damage on the coast and significant inland flooding.

Red Cross disaster workers are preparing to respond to the Category 3 storm during the next several days.

If you would like to help, you can make a donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief. This allows the Red Cross to have resources ready to deliver support on a large scale.

Click here, to make a donation>>

The National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is also preparing for Florence. They tweeted that as soon as needs are assessed, they will respond.

National VOAD members and partners are preparing for #HurricaneFlorence by prepositioning volunteer teams and supplies. As soon as needs are assessed, we will respond. #VOADMovement #ResponseReliefRecovery — National VOAD (@NationalVOAD) September 10, 2018

If you have any questions about Hurricane Florence, WUSA9 is holding a phone bank Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Volunteers can help you figure out what insurance covers in the storm, how to contact family on the coast or how to prepare your home. Call 202-895-5560 to get your questions answered.

Hurricane Florence: Call 202-895-5560 now until 7:30 p.m. for questions you may have ahead of this catastrophic storm. pic.twitter.com/gNgeMs2WGU — WUSA9 (@wusa9) September 12, 2018

