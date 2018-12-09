WASHINGTON -- Many North Carolina residents are making their way through the DMV as Hurricane Florence approaches the coast.

Interstate 95 is always congested around Fredericksburg. However, there were even more cars along that busy thoroughfare Tuesday evening.

Evacuees from North Carolina and the Hampton Roads area packed the highway looking for places to stay.

The Hampton Inn Suites in Spotsylvania County told WUSA9 that its rooms were booked full as early as Tuesday morning.

I-95 NB, between Spotsylvania Co. and Fredericksburg is a parking lot. A lot of these drivers are evacuees from the Hampton Roads area and North Carolina. (@wusa9) #Florence pic.twitter.com/lm98hBvYqD — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) September 11, 2018

Todd Myers works for a company that monitor computer systems and gas tanks at gas stations. He said he noticed a lot of people driving through the Fredericksburg area Tuesday from communities down south as well.

"It's been crazy," he said. "Everyone's been flowing from the south up north and it's been non-stop."

Jamir Smith is driving with his family from the coastal North Carolina town of Jacksonville to New York. By the time his family hit Fredericksburg, they had been on the road for six hours.

"A lot of stop and go," he said. "A lot of accidents."

