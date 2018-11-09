WASHINGTON -- As Hurricane Florence gets closer to landfall, more than a million are under mandatory evacuation orders, including 245,000 in the Hampton Roads area in Virginia.

D.C. declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday, along with Maryland, Virginia and the Carolinas.

People in Virginia were boarding up their homes and rushing out of evacuation Zone A on Tuesday morning. Zone A includes the Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore in Virginia.

To look up your Virginia evacuation zone, click here or on the photo below to see the map.

(Photo: vdemgis.maps)

Governor Ralph Northam warned Virginia residents that the storm will be felt statewide and asked everyone to prepare now. Some free shelters won't be ready for residents until Wednesday or Thursday.

State officials said if shelters fill to capacity, they will consider opening state facilities.

The state of Maryland has not made any mandatory evacuations following Governor Larry Hogan's State of Emergency.

Both states have interactive websites where residents can check if they live in a hurricane evacuation zone.

For Virginia, click here.

For Maryland, click here.

Both websites can be used by typing your address in the interactive map search bar. Once your address search appears on the screen, click on it. The map will then find your address and inform you if you're in an evacuation zone.

