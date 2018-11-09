The massive storm churning in the Atlantic is stoking fears of power outages in the D.C. area.

The Home Depot in Merrifield was sold out by 10 a.m. Tuesday after an overnight shipment.

Nearby, a truckload of 74 generators arrived at the Virginia Outdoor Power Equipment Company, VOPEC.

Lyle Davidson from Springfield already has a generator but show up at the store to have his old one fixed and buy a second one "Just in case. I think this is big storm. Looks like one we need to pay attention to," said Davidson who wants to keep his refrigerator and freezer running if the power goes out.

"They are calling non-stop. The phone hasn't stopped ringing since they announced it," said Ken Parsons with the VOPEC.

The cheapest generator from VOPEC is 1000 watts and sells for just under $1,000.

To run more than just a refrigerator, a larger model is needed. "Then you bump up the Cadillac which is 7000 watts. It'll run about half of you house," said Parsons. It'll run you $5,000.

If you want a generator to keep your entire house running if the power goes out, you're too late, says Parsons.

"You need to call ahead for that. You need to call an electrician," he said.

Anyone using a generator must not run it inside. Because they run on gasoline, just like cars they produce carbon monoxide fumes, which are deadly in enclosed places.

Also, Parsons says generator owners must not use old gasoline. Because of the high content of ethanol, gasoline "goes bad" in three weeks.

