WASHINGTON - If you’ve been thinking about bringing a pet into your home, now is the time the Humane Rescue Alliance said.

The animal rescue organization is trying to clear its shelters ahead of the anticipated surge of animals displaced by Hurricane Florence.

“Dogs and cats adopted this weekend will make room for animals in dire need,” HRA wrote on Facebook.

The Alliance already has accepted about two dozen animals that were evacuated from shelters in Norfolk ahead of the storm.

Click here to search available cats and dogs.

Potential adopters are encouraged to visit HRA’s locations on New York Avenue NE or Oglethorpe Street NW. For more information about the locations and hours, click here.

If you can’t adopt, but still want to make an impact, donations are being accepted and the HRA encouraged people to host a Facebook fundraiser to help save more animals in need.

