Tropical Depression Florence, which was originally Hurricane Florence, forced dozens of dogs and cats to be evacuated to the Washington, D.C. area. As of Sunday, many of those animals are in foster homes and some have already been adopted.

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue is one of the D.C. area organizations that helped evacuate dogs before the hurricane hit. The rescue group took in nearly 60 dogs and cats from Florence County, South Carolina and Hertford, North Carolina.

Many of those dogs were available for adoption at the Gaithersburg PetSmart on Sunday.

Debbie and Mark Zhou made a special trip to PetSmart to see the evacuated pets.

"We were browsing online and we just saw so many of the dogs that were up for adoption were from the hurricane," explained Debbie.

Lucky Dog's Executive Director, Mirah Horowitz, said there was an uptick of surrenders in South Carolina shelters as the hurricane's path became clear.

"I think what happens is, people are evacuating and they simply don't know what to do with their animals," said Horowitz. "So they take them to the local shelters on the hope that they will be better off there."

Twenty-six dogs were adopted at Sunday's adoption event.

Horowitz said the dogs and cats they have placed in foster homes so far are just the beginning of the efforts to help animals impacted by Florence. She said the group is anticipating another transport of animals next Saturday to make room for other animals in Carolina shelters.

For more information on adopting one of the dogs evacuated from North and South Carolina, check out Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

