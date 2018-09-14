WASHINGTON — When disaster strikes, Americans always want to know what they can do to help. One organization is encouraging people to roll up their sleeves.

AABB, a not-for-profit association, is urging eligible blood donors to along the East Coast to make a blood donation as soon as possible.

The blood supply along the Carolina Coast is not low, but donations will be thrown off because the storm will cancel blood drives. A surge in donations in surrounding areas will ensure there is an adequate blood supply during the storm and after it’s over.

Anyone interested in donating blood can reach out to the following organizations for more information and to possibly schedule an appointment:

