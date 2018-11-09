SHADY SIDE, MD -- Barry Clark spent part of Tuesday tying down a tall steel propane cylinder outside his home to prevent it from becoming a floating wrecking ball should the waterfront community where he lives flood from the effects of Hurricane Florence.

"You have to do this ahead of time," Clark, a resident of Cedarhurst on the Bay said.

The neighborhood has been experiencing flooded streets during high tides since Sunday. Some fear it it will only make possible storm surge flooding from Florence worse.

Neighborhood Association President Mike Brown said he is worried Florence may be taking a track similar to Hurricane Isabel in 2003. The resulting flooding in Cedarhurst was catastrophic. "I'm thinking where setting ourselves up for a bad situation," Brown said.

Residents James and Jane Babbit were accelerating plans to leave after selling their home recently. The couple was packing vehicles with personal belongings Tuesday.

"We're just trying to get out ahead of the storm," Jane Babbitt said.

The area has experienced a dramatic jump in tidal flooding events over the years.

One Environmental Protection Agency report found there were about five tidal flooding incidents per year in the 1950's compared to nearly 50 per year between 2010 to 2015.

A Union of Concerned Scientists study blames sea level rise exacerbated by global warming and predicts much more severe effects in the future.

