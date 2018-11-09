AP -- President Donald Trump says the safety of the American people is his "absolute highest priority" as Hurricane Florence takes aim at portions of the East Coast.

Trump has declared states of emergency for North and South Carolina and Virginia, and canceled campaign events Thursday and Friday in anticipation of the storm.

RELATED: Mayor Bowser declares state of emergency in DC ahead of Hurricane Florence

He announced the action Tuesday. It comes after he approved a similar declaration for North and South Carolina, which are currently in the bull's-eye of the powerful Category 4 storm. The action frees up federal funds and resources.

Trump was being briefed by the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

RELATED: Hurricane Florence Timeline: DC could miss the worst of Florence

He says the federal government is ready to respond to the Category 4 storm.

FEMA administrator Brock Long is warning that the hurricane will be a "devastating event" and urging Americans to evacuate if they've been asked to leave their homes. He says electric power could be out for weeks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.