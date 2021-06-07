Tropical Storm Elsa: Hurricane warning issued for the mouth of Tampa Bay, north along the coast

Meteorologists expect Elsa to strengthen as it nears the Bay area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A hurricane warning has been issued for parts of the Tampa Bay area as Tropical Storm Elsa nears hurricane strength.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Elsa is holding sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving north at 9 mph.

The National Hurricane Center issued the hurricane warning for the west coast of Florida from Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River. A tornado watch was issued for the Tampa Bay area until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Latest timing of tropical threats for the Tampa Bay area:

Heavy rain: Initial bands firing up ahead of the storm Tuesday afternoon remain isolated, but the heaviest and potential flooding rain moves in from south to north between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday. Rounds of rain will follow behind through sunrise.

Initial bands firing up ahead of the storm Tuesday afternoon remain isolated, but the heaviest and potential flooding rain moves in from south to north between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday. Rounds of rain will follow behind through sunrise. Gusty winds: Peak wind (up to 60 mph) will be between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Peak wind (up to 60 mph) will be between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 12 a.m. Wednesday. Tornado: We expect a watch to be issued soon. We're saying 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday for this window, but we'll adjust to whatever the watch window ends up being.

We expect a watch to be issued soon. We're saying 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday for this window, but we'll adjust to whatever the watch window ends up being. Storm Surge: After 12 a.m. Wednesday through sunrise. Expect 3-5 feet.

Voluntary Evacuations

The city of Brooksville declared a local state of emergency and a voluntary evacuation order was put in place for coastal Zone A, mobile homes and low-lying areas. (Find your evacuation zone)

Citrus County announced a voluntary evacuation for the west side of US-19 ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Latest forecast

Elsa became the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season as a Category 1 on July 2. It then lost strength and was downgraded to a tropical storm.

Elsa is currently 180 miles south of Tampa and 50 miles southwest of Key West.

LIVE BLOG : Tracking Tropical Storm Elsa

Tropical-storm-force winds (39+ mph) will likely start to develop in the Tampa Bay area during the early evening. Southern counties like Sarasota and Manatee will be the first to experience the stronger winds.

Winds from Elsa are expected to increase during the day Tuesday to 65 mph with higher gusts. These winds could be well inland, even slightly east of I-75.

A storm surge warning is in effect for all coastal areas in our viewing area. This includes all counties from Sarasota north to Citrus County. A storm surge of 2-4 feet is expected.

Rain totals are expected to reach 2-4 inches, with some locations seeing more than 6 inches.

There will also be a tornado risk, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

The following watches and warnings are now in effect:

Hurricane Warning

Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River, Florida

Tropical Storm Warning

The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

West coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to the Ochlockonee River, including the Tampa Bay area - Citrus County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Manatee County and Sarasota County.

Tropical Storm Watch

Mouth of St. Marys River to South Santee River, South Carolina

Storm Surge Warning

West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay - all of Pinellas County, coastal Citrus County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County and Sarasota County.

Storm Surge Watch

West of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River, Florida

Watch the storm updates closely as the week progresses. Our 10 Tampa Bay team of meteorologists will be providing updates around the clock.

> STAY INFORMED: If you have a Smart TV, add our Roku or Fire TV apps to stream our hurricane live tracker. Then, download our free 10 Tampa Bay mobile app to get urgent alerts sent directly to your phone to keep your family safe.