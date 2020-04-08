Police: 1 person killed after tree falls on moving car in St. Mary's County

Officials in St. Mary's County are asking all residents that don't need to be out on the roadways to please stay home and off the roads.

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal crash where a large tree fell on top of a moving car in Mechanicsville.

Police said the incident happened near Charlotte Hall Road off Route 5 in St. Mary’s County. Firefighters tell WUSA9 that a tree fell on a car, trapping a passenger inside.

There are numerous flooded roads across the county as well as trees and power lines down. Firefighters worked for more than 90 minutes to clear the road and redirect traffic.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is asking all residents that don't need to be out on the roadways to please stay home and off the roads.

"Six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult,"St. Mary's County Sheriff's officials said. "It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. It is never safe to drive or walk into floodwaters."

Tropical Storm Isaias hammered the DMV Tuesday morning, as the storm brought heavy rain, damaging winds, flooding and multiple tornado warnings throughout the morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Leonardtown in St. Mary's County, Maryland, early Tuesday morning.

A professional weather spotter reported the tornado around 6:45 a.m. The tornado touched down on MD 5 next to Winter Sheet Metal south of Leonardtown.

Near Charlotte Hall Road in St. Mary’s County. Firefighter tells me a tree fell on a car, trapping a priority 4 patient inside. @wusa9 #WUSA9Weather #Isaias pic.twitter.com/3kmnsaawIg — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) August 4, 2020

Photos showed fire crews on the scene where trees were damaged and knocked down by the high winds. The tornado also caused damage to a house, the National Weather Service reported.

The tornado carried winds of around 70 mph. There were no reports of injuries due to the tornado.

If you are in the path of a tornado or tornado warning, take cover immediately and get to low ground.

Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary, and do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways.#TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/TzHhZSiKAX — Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) August 4, 2020

Several tornado watches and warnings were issued in the morning hours as Isaias moved through the DMV. Most of those warnings were as a result of radar-indicated tornadoes.

The Leonardtown tornado is the first reported tornado in the DMV that caused damage.

Elsewhere in St. Mary's County, the storm brought an estimated nine inches of rain by 9 a.m.

That rain brought power outages as well as flooded roads.