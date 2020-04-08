NORFOLK, Va. — We're continuing to track the effects of Isaias on our area. Check back here often for updates.
10:55 a.m.
Sandbridge Road in Virginia Beach was closed just before 11 a.m. because of flooding in the area.
City officials tweeted that there was also a tree on a power line in the area.
Drivers should avoid that road between New Bridge Road and Sandpiper Road.
10:32 a.m.
There's now some aerial footage of the damage to a mobile home park in Bertie County, North Carolina, where at least one person died on the morning of August 4.
By 10:30 a.m., rescue teams were still searching for three to four people who were reported missing from the park.
A sheriff who was well familiar with the area told reporters the scene was "out of a movie." The sheriff said it didn't look like there were ever homes in the area.
10:28 a.m.
The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is operating under Level 4 wind restrictions.That means the only types of vehicles allowed to cross are cars without exterior cargo, pick-up trucks without cargo, mini-vans, and SUVs. Maximum safe speed is 45 MPH.
10:25 a.m.
Some downed power lines in Virginia Beach sparked a small fire near North Great Neck Road and Tanglewood Drive.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department was on the scene just before 10:30 a.m.
While they responded to the scene, one lane of North Great Neck Road was blocked off.
9:59 a.m.
Dare County says it started initial damage assessments. So far, the information officials have indicates there was minimal damage from Isaias. There are scattered power outages across the Outer Banks. Some soundside water is rising, but conditions should be improving.
9:35 a.m.
First Baptist Church in Norfolk at 38th Street and Bluestone Avenue had significant damage to it. Practically the entire front of a section of the building came off.
9:05 a.m.
The Bertie County Sheriff's Office is searching for three to four people who are unaccounted for in the Morning Road area of the county. That's near Windsor, North Carolina.
The area has been blocked off to visitors while first responders survey the damage left by a tornado this morning, and work to locate the missing people.
9 a.m.
People have been sending in photos of storm damage all morning, along with our crews in the field. Here are some of the images from across the area.
Isaias damage: how the Tropical Storm impacted Hampton Roads, North Carolina
8:30 a.m.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said the person killed in an Isaias-related tornado was in Bertie County, North Carolina.
There's no other word on the person's identity. Bertie officials have not spoken out about the fatality.
8 a.m.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper confirmed that there had been at least one death in the Tarheel state, caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.
He did not say where the death occurred, or what happened in the situation.
7:30 a.m.
Viewers around the region have sent in photos of storm damage, including trees downed, roads blocked and buildings stripped of walls.
7:10 a.m.
Bonita Billingsley Harris, the spokesperson for Dominion Energy, said about 35,000 people were without power in Virginia Beach.
Billingsley Harris said the company would prioritize returning power to that city throughout the morning.
6:50 a.m.
Dominion is reporting more than 200,000 customers without power.
In southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, there were more than 170,000 outages.
Here are some of the local breakdowns:
North Carolina
- Bertie - 2,511
- Camden - 2,069
- Chowan - 1,625
- Currituck - 3,497
- Dare - 3,126
- Gates - 1,926
- Hertford - 4,309
- Northampton - 1,847
- Pasquotank - 1,346
Virginia
- chesapeake 28,107
- Hampton 9,873
- Isle of Wight - 2,606
- James City - 2,075
- Newport News 17,792
- Norfolk - 18,389
- Poquoson - 175
- Portsmouth - 6,423
- Suffolk - 11,515
- Surry - 0
- Virginia Beach - 33,928
- Williamsburg - 18
- York - 5,348
6:35 a.m.
Bertie County in North Carolina confirmed that a tornado touched down in Windsor earlier this morning.
A post by the county said it affected the area near Morning Road.
By about 6:30 a.m., first responders were still working in the area.
6:30 a.m.
A spokesperson for Gates County Emergency Operations Center said Murfreesboro was hit hard by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Billy Winn said officials had monitored a tornado signature in the area, and this morning, were seeing "damage to buildings, roofs blown off of homes there."
Winn said there were some trees and limbs down in Gates County, but said the damage wasn't significant.
6:15 a.m.
The Brandon House, a furniture store in Suffolk, reported heavy damage at its storefront on West Washington Street. It wasn't the only business in that area affected by Isaias.
The small business has been in operation for 65 years. This morning, the owner said they might have to operate from across the street, if the damage was very extensive.
They were waiting on first light to get a better view of the damage, and hoped to call an insurance agent out to assess the full situation.
5:55 a.m.
A family in Poquoson said a large branch fell on their trailer home around 1:30 a.m. This is off Wythe Creek Road.
Luckily, everyone who lives in the home is okay. 13News Now reporter Niko Clemmons reviewed the damage at the scene.
5:40 a.m.
A spokeswoman for Elizabeth City, Camden and Pasquotank County Emergency Management said that although some branches are down in Elizabeth City, no serious damage has been reported for that area so far.
However, Christy Saunders said just southwest, in Bertie County, there could be more damage.
The Bertie County Sheriff's Office confirmed they did see some storm damage, but could not describe how widespread it was by 5:30 a.m.
A spokesperson for Hertford County, just below the Virginia state line, said the area had experienced significant damage, but did not give the specific cause or details.
5:20 a.m.
Suffolk is reporting heavy storm damage. Here's footage from a reporter on the scene, just off of Culloden Street.
5:15 a.m.
The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel was closed due to high winds in the area.
5:10 a.m.
By 5:10 a.m., Hampton Roads had seen tornado warnings in Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Surry, south Norfolk, James City, York County and Gloucester County.
Suffolk officials confirmed there was storm damage in the Riverview neighborhood.
By about 5:05 a.m., there were more than 75,000 power outages in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.