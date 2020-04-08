Here's a real-time look at what Isaias is leaving in its path.

NORFOLK, Va. — We're continuing to track the effects of Isaias on our area. Check back here often for updates.

10:55 a.m.

Sandbridge Road in Virginia Beach was closed just before 11 a.m. because of flooding in the area.

City officials tweeted that there was also a tree on a power line in the area.

Drivers should avoid that road between New Bridge Road and Sandpiper Road.

Sandbridge Road is closed from New Bridge Road to Sandpiper due to flooded roadway and tree on power line. Use alternate route or follow posted detour signs until further notice. #TurnAroundDontDrown #IsaiasVB #ReadyVB #BePrepared pic.twitter.com/uu4jnpWqOy — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) August 4, 2020

10:32 a.m.

There's now some aerial footage of the damage to a mobile home park in Bertie County, North Carolina, where at least one person died on the morning of August 4.

By 10:30 a.m., rescue teams were still searching for three to four people who were reported missing from the park.

A sheriff who was well familiar with the area told reporters the scene was "out of a movie." The sheriff said it didn't look like there were ever homes in the area.

10:28 a.m.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is operating under Level 4 wind restrictions.That means the only types of vehicles allowed to cross are cars without exterior cargo, pick-up trucks without cargo, mini-vans, and SUVs. Maximum safe speed is 45 MPH.

10:25 a.m.

Some downed power lines in Virginia Beach sparked a small fire near North Great Neck Road and Tanglewood Drive.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department was on the scene just before 10:30 a.m.

While they responded to the scene, one lane of North Great Neck Road was blocked off.

A downed power line at intersection of North Great Neck Road and Tanglewood Drive has sparked a small brush fire. One southbound lane on N Great Neck Road closed. VBFD &PD on scene. pic.twitter.com/x3mareydfX — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) August 4, 2020

9:59 a.m.

Dare County says it started initial damage assessments. So far, the information officials have indicates there was minimal damage from Isaias. There are scattered power outages across the Outer Banks. Some soundside water is rising, but conditions should be improving.

9:35 a.m.

First Baptist Church in Norfolk at 38th Street and Bluestone Avenue had significant damage to it. Practically the entire front of a section of the building came off.

MAJOR #Isaias damage at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk on 38th Street and Bluestone Avenue. This wall collapsed onto the sidewalk and street below, bricks all over the ground and the area is taped off #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/RVpPkKR1AC — Evan Watson (@13EvanWatson) August 4, 2020

9:05 a.m.

The Bertie County Sheriff's Office is searching for three to four people who are unaccounted for in the Morning Road area of the county. That's near Windsor, North Carolina.

The area has been blocked off to visitors while first responders survey the damage left by a tornado this morning, and work to locate the missing people.

9 a.m.

People have been sending in photos of storm damage all morning, along with our crews in the field. Here are some of the images from across the area.

Isaias damage: how the Tropical Storm impacted Hampton Roads, North Carolina 1/31

2/31

3/31

4/31

5/31

6/31

7/31

8/31

9/31

10/31

11/31

12/31

13/31

14/31

15/31

16/31

17/31

18/31

19/31

20/31

21/31

22/31

23/31

24/31

25/31

26/31

27/31

28/31

29/31

30/31

31/31 1 / 31

8:30 a.m.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said the person killed in an Isaias-related tornado was in Bertie County, North Carolina.

There's no other word on the person's identity. Bertie officials have not spoken out about the fatality.

8 a.m.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper confirmed that there had been at least one death in the Tarheel state, caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

He did not say where the death occurred, or what happened in the situation.

7:30 a.m.

Viewers around the region have sent in photos of storm damage, including trees downed, roads blocked and buildings stripped of walls.

7:10 a.m.

Bonita Billingsley Harris, the spokesperson for Dominion Energy, said about 35,000 people were without power in Virginia Beach.

Billingsley Harris said the company would prioritize returning power to that city throughout the morning.

6:50 a.m.

Dominion is reporting more than 200,000 customers without power.

In southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, there were more than 170,000 outages.

Here are some of the local breakdowns:

North Carolina

Bertie - 2,511

Camden - 2,069

Chowan - 1,625

Currituck - 3,497

Dare - 3,126

Gates - 1,926

Hertford - 4,309

Northampton - 1,847

Pasquotank - 1,346

Virginia

chesapeake 28,107

Hampton 9,873

Isle of Wight - 2,606

James City - 2,075

Newport News 17,792

Norfolk - 18,389

Poquoson - 175

Portsmouth - 6,423

Suffolk - 11,515

Surry - 0

Virginia Beach - 33,928

Williamsburg - 18

York - 5,348

6:35 a.m.

Bertie County in North Carolina confirmed that a tornado touched down in Windsor earlier this morning.

A post by the county said it affected the area near Morning Road.

By about 6:30 a.m., first responders were still working in the area.

6:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for Gates County Emergency Operations Center said Murfreesboro was hit hard by Tropical Storm Isaias.

Billy Winn said officials had monitored a tornado signature in the area, and this morning, were seeing "damage to buildings, roofs blown off of homes there."

Winn said there were some trees and limbs down in Gates County, but said the damage wasn't significant.

6:15 a.m.

The Brandon House, a furniture store in Suffolk, reported heavy damage at its storefront on West Washington Street. It wasn't the only business in that area affected by Isaias.

The small business has been in operation for 65 years. This morning, the owner said they might have to operate from across the street, if the damage was very extensive.

They were waiting on first light to get a better view of the damage, and hoped to call an insurance agent out to assess the full situation.

DOWNTOWN SUFFOLK DAMAGE: Storefronts along W Washington street took a hard hit during the storm. This is the Brandon House. Most of the front windows are blown out. A look at the damage coming up on #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/vv9oZt3KH1 — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) August 4, 2020

5:55 a.m.

A family in Poquoson said a large branch fell on their trailer home around 1:30 a.m. This is off Wythe Creek Road.

Luckily, everyone who lives in the home is okay. 13News Now reporter Niko Clemmons reviewed the damage at the scene.

5:40 a.m.

A spokeswoman for Elizabeth City, Camden and Pasquotank County Emergency Management said that although some branches are down in Elizabeth City, no serious damage has been reported for that area so far.

However, Christy Saunders said just southwest, in Bertie County, there could be more damage.

The Bertie County Sheriff's Office confirmed they did see some storm damage, but could not describe how widespread it was by 5:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for Hertford County, just below the Virginia state line, said the area had experienced significant damage, but did not give the specific cause or details.

5:20 a.m.

Suffolk is reporting heavy storm damage. Here's footage from a reporter on the scene, just off of Culloden Street.

A current look at what this neighborhood in Suffolk is dealing with as the city is under a Tornado Warning 🌪⚠️ This is off of Culloden St. #13NewsNow #ISAIAS pic.twitter.com/vTjqWrm89S — Madison Kimbro 13News Now (@MADKIMBRO) August 4, 2020

5:15 a.m.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel was closed due to high winds in the area.

#BREAKING: The CBBT is currently closed to all traffic due to inclement weather conditions. Earlier winds were reported there around 60mph. #13NewsNow @13BethanyReese — Dan Kennedy 13News Now (@13DanKennedy) August 4, 2020

5:10 a.m.

By 5:10 a.m., Hampton Roads had seen tornado warnings in Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Surry, south Norfolk, James City, York County and Gloucester County.

Suffolk officials confirmed there was storm damage in the Riverview neighborhood.

Tornado Warning ⚠️🌪 Currently here in Downtown Suffolk where the damage is severe! #13NewsNow Congested roadways with fallen trees and slanted power lines. Keep you updated throughout the morning. pic.twitter.com/zO5kqdoer3 — Madison Kimbro 13News Now (@MADKIMBRO) August 4, 2020