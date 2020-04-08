Confirmed tornado knocks down trees, damages house in St. Mary's County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Tropical Storm Isaias continues to hammer the DMV. The storm has brought heavy rain, damaging wind, flooding and multiple tornado warnings throughout Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Leonardtown in St. Mary's County, Maryland, early Tuesday morning.
A professional weather spotter reported the tornado around 6:45 a.m.
Photos from the scene show fire crews on the scene where trees were damaged. The tornado also caused damage to a house, the National Weather Service reported.
The tornado carried winds of around 70 mph.
There were no reports of injuries due to the tornado.
Additional details weren't immediately available Tuesday.
Several tornado watches and warnings were issued in the morning hours as Isaias moved through the DMV. Most of those warnings were as a result of radar-indicated tornadoes. The Leonardtown tornado is the first reported tornado that caused damage.
If you are in the path of a tornado or tornado warning, take cover immediately and get to low ground.
A coastal flood warning is currently in effect for other areas of our region.
Isaias made landfall overnight in North and South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane. It was downgraded to a tropical storm around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
We are continuing to track the storm as it moves through our region. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates on Tropical Storm Isaias.
RELATED: Watch Live: Flash Flood Warnings issued in Prince George's, Calvert, Charles, Anne Arundel counties