Isaias topples brick wall of Norfolk church, causing gas leak

The damage left the interior of the church completely exposed to the elements on one side - and officials said the falling bricks landed on a gas meter.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tropical Storm Isaias blew through Norfolk Tuesday morning, ripping a brick wall off of First Baptist Church of Lambert's Point on West 38 Street.

The damage left the interior of the church completely exposed to the elements on one side - and officials said the falling bricks landed on a gas meter, starting a leak.

By noon, the gas leak had been repaired.

MAJOR #Isaias damage at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk on 38th Street and Bluestone Avenue. This wall collapsed onto the sidewalk and street below, bricks all over the ground and the area is taped off #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/RVpPkKR1AC — Evan Watson (@13EvanWatson) August 4, 2020

The wall that fell was on the older part of the church, which has been built onto since its original construction in the late 1800s.

The Norfolk Fire Department said wind was the likely culprit of the damage to the church.

Tuesday morning, the pastor of First Baptist Church told a 13News Now reporter that his preliminary plans were to repair the building.