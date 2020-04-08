x
hurricane

Isaias prompts coastal flood warnings, pop-up tornado warnings

Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — Isaias made landfall overnight at the North and South Carolina border as a Category 1 hurricane. At around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning it was downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

The storm's impacts have already felt early Tuesday morning, as the National Weather Service has issued multiple Tornado Warnings for St. Mary's and Calvert counties. 

A coastal flood warning is in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday morning in D.C., Calvert and St. Mary's Counties. Additional warnings are in effect for the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Baltimore and down to Virginia Beach. 

Heavy rain continues to fall over the area, which will result in flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Up to three inches of rain has fallen overnight, with several inches of additional rainfall expected Tuesday morning as  Tropical Storm Isaias approaches from the south.

