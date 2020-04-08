Isaias prompts coastal flood warnings, pop-up tornado warnings

Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — Isaias made landfall overnight at the North and South Carolina border as a Category 1 hurricane. At around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning it was downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

The storm's impacts have already felt early Tuesday morning, as the National Weather Service has issued multiple Tornado Warnings for St. Mary's and Calvert counties.

A coastal flood warning is in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday morning in D.C., Calvert and St. Mary's Counties. Additional warnings are in effect for the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Baltimore and down to Virginia Beach.