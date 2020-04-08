More than 316,000 Dominion customers without power in NC, Virginia

More than 316,000 of the customers without power at 9 a.m. lived in North Carolina and Hampton Roads.

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move as strong winds, heavy rainfall, and threats of tornadoes begin to move into Hampton Roads.

By 9 a.m., there were more than 316,000 customers out of power.

Bonita Billingsley Harris, the spokeswoman for Dominion Energy, said the company would prioritize repairs in Virginia Beach, where more than 50,000 people were without power.

Suffolk experienced heavy outages earlier this morning. Radar did confirm a tornado touched down in Suffolk, according to 13News Now meteorologists.

City of Suffolk spokesperson Diana Klink confirmed storm damage in the Riverview neighborhood. There were no injuries reported.

So far, Chesapeake, Newport News and Virginia Beach have the highest numbers of households in the dark.

Here's the list so far as of 9 a.m.:

Chesapeake 57,040

Hampton 18,670

Isle of Wight - 3,618

James City - 5,494

Newport News 32,563

Norfolk - 33,883

Poquoson - 3,141

Portsmouth - 14,428

Suffolk - 21,295

Surry - 121

Virginia Beach - 74,967

Williamsburg - 844

York - 10,159

To report and check outages click here or call 866-366-4357.