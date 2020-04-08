More than 316,000 Dominion customers without power in NC, Virginia

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move as strong winds, heavy rainfall, and threats of tornadoes begin to move into Hampton Roads.
By 9 a.m., there were more than 316,000 customers out of power.
Bonita Billingsley Harris, the spokeswoman for Dominion Energy, said the company would prioritize repairs in Virginia Beach, where more than 50,000 people were without power.
Suffolk experienced heavy outages earlier this morning. Radar did confirm a tornado touched down in Suffolk, according to 13News Now meteorologists.
City of Suffolk spokesperson Diana Klink confirmed storm damage in the Riverview neighborhood. There were no injuries reported.
So far, Chesapeake, Newport News and Virginia Beach have the highest numbers of households in the dark.
Here's the list so far as of 9 a.m.:
Chesapeake 57,040
Hampton 18,670
Isle of Wight - 3,618
James City - 5,494
Newport News 32,563
Norfolk - 33,883
Poquoson - 3,141
Portsmouth - 14,428
Suffolk - 21,295
Surry - 121
Virginia Beach - 74,967
Williamsburg - 844
York - 10,159
To report and check outages click here or call 866-366-4357.