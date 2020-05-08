90-year-old MD man and wife survive after tree falls on their home

Calvert County resident Dick Fogg said it was a 'blessing' he and his wife were not hurt.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — A Calvert County couple is lucky to be alive after a tree came crashing down into their dining room.

Ninety-year-old Dick Fogg, of Chesapeake Beach, said he was going through his morning routine as Tropical Storm Isaias began to bear down on his community.

He said his wife then made a suggestion.

“My wife was like, ‘I think we should get in the basement’," Fogg said.

But, Fogg said he and his wife did not make it to where they intended to go.

“That's when the tree dropped,” he said. “So, we didn't get to the basement."

Fogg and his wife are now staying with their son-in-law up the road. He said his family has lived in the damaged house for 47 years.

Fogg said he will work to repair the structure.

"Whatever the insurance says they'll do, we'll do,” he said.

90-yo Dick Fogg, of Chesapeake Beach, was in his Calvert County house when a tree came crashing through the dining room. Luckily, the couple was not hurt. (@wusa9) 📹 = @EJansenphotog pic.twitter.com/QmvlKKwzrU — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 4, 2020

In the meantime, he said he is just happy he and his wife survived the incident.

"It is a blessing,” he said. “It is a blessing. Definitely."

Fogg's neighborhood, off Willows Road, was not the only community in Calvert County that received damage from Tropical Storm Isaias' heavy rain and winds.

About 10 minutes away from Fogg's home, storm waters washed away a private road that led to a house in a forest.

The road was the only paved way for cars to get to the house. Luckily, no one was hurt there either.