WASHINGTON (WUSA) --

LATEST UPDATE - MONDAY 5 PM

Hurricane Watches have now been upgraded to Hurricane Warnings along the Florida Panhandle. It will strengthen into a major hurricane as it enters the open waters of the Gulf Of Mexico before making landfall Wednesday Afternoon along the Florida Panhandle coastline. There will be a significant threat along the coast of hurricane force winds, storm surge that could be 6 - 9 ft +, rains totaling locally up to 12", and isolated tornadoes.

For DC, although the current track keeps the center of Michael southeast of our area, it will still influence our weather. Scroll down to see impacts.

APP USERS: Click here to see the latest 12 hour satellite loop

Image: Forecast Track for Hurricane Michael.

APP USERS: Click here to see the latest postion and strength along with the forecast track

DC IMPACT POTENTIAL AND TIMING

In the Washington DC region we are expecting a plume of deep tropical moisture associated with Michael to enhance our threat of rain, showers & t-storms Thursday ahead of a cold front. The center of Michael will pass southeast of our area, keeping the highest rain threat, severe weather potential, and highest wind potential away from our area.

Graphic: Setup of tropical moisture brought into DC. App users click here.

The ultimate rainfall potential will depend on the track of Michael and how far north it makes it before the front sweeps it out to sea. As of Monday evening, 1" to 2" of rain looks possible with the highest amounts across southern Maryland. CLICK HERE for a look at the Local Weather Forecast.

Graphic: Overall Impacts, Threats & Timing For DC. App Users Click Here.

COASTAL THREATS:

The storm is forecast by the National Hurricane Center to move mostly north, crossing through the Gulf Of Mexico before a landfall along the Florida panhandle on Wednesday afternoon. With this track, the Florida panhandle would get the highest impacts, including the Emerald Coast and Apalachicola and up through the state capitol of Tallahassee. Keep in mind that in a hurricane, the impacts can stretch hundreds of miles outside the center -- including wind, tropical downpours that lead to flooding, storm surge, and tornadoes.

This storm will be different from the most recent Hurricane Florence, in that it will continue moving as it makes landfall and limit catastrophic rain potential, however, some rain totals near landfall could still near or exceed one foot or 12". Storm surge projections are in excess of 6 to 9 foot.

Graphic: Tropical Watches and Warnings. App Users CLICK HERE.​​​​​​

Graphic: Tropical Radar Loop. App Users CLICK HERE.​​​​​​

© 2018 WUSA