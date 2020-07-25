Hurricane Hanna heading to Texas, Hurricane Douglas will brush by Hawaii

Two hurricanes will impact the U.S. this weekend.

Hurricane Hanna has formed and will make landfall in Texas

Hurricane Douglass will brush by or make landfall in Hawaii

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is impacting the Windward Islands

Another tropical system may develop off the African Coast

The tropics are busy as two hurricanes will impact the U.S. this weekend.

Hurricane Hanna was upgraded to hurricane status early Saturday morning, making it the first hurricane of 2020 in the Atlantic Basin.

The storm was packing winds of 75 mph and gusts up to 85 mph. Hanna is a Category 1 storm. It is expected to make landfall Saturday evening somewhere between Port Mansfield and Mesquite Bay.

Those towns are situated between Brownsville and Port Lavaca in the southwest portion of Texas.

Dangerous flash flooding and storm surge are possible with this storm.

Breaking: Hanna has become a hurricane. It's a category 1 storm with 75 mph winds and gusts up to 85 mph. This storm will make landfall in Texas. @wusa9 #hurricane https://t.co/cUhFwxcxNs https://t.co/cUhFwxcxNs @TenaciousTopper @chesterlampkin @hbwx pic.twitter.com/CzWEbolO4o — Miri Marshall WUSA (@MiriWeather) July 25, 2020

Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, and even Mississippi will get rain from Hanna.

In Texas, the storm could dump anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of rain. In the northern portions of Texas and Louisiana, the storm could dump anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of rain.

Storm surge will impact a large portion of the Texas coast with 2 to 5 feet of water.





Hurricane Douglas Hawaii

Hurricane Douglass packed winds up to 110 mph Saturday morning and is expected to weaken to a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches the Hawaiin Islands.

The storm could brush by the islands or briefly come ashore Saturday evening.

Threats include damaging winds, storm surge, and dangerous flash flooding.

Hurricane watches are in place for Hawaii County and Maui.

The storm will bring 5 to 10 inches of rain to the smaller islands and 3 to 6 inches of rain on the Big Island.

Deadly rip currents along the beaches will be left in the aftermath.

More Tropical Activity

Tropical storm Gonzalo still churns in the Atlantic and will impact the Winward Islands. Gonzalo raised some flags as it was the earliest storm beginning with the letter "G" in the Atlantic.

The previous record was Tropical Storm Gert on July 24, 2005. This storm may also impact the Dominican Republic.

There is another disturbance off the African Coast that has a 50% chance for tropical development in the next five days.

It is rare to get this much tropical activity in July.