WASHINGTON -- We're following the latest with Hurricane Florence as it gets closer to landfall and how it will impact in the D.C. metro area.

Latest info -- Wednesday 8 p.m. update

The National Hurricane Center has winds decreasing slightly to 115 miles per hour, which makes it a Category 3. However, the wind field is expanding, with hurricane force winds 70 miles from center and tropical storm force winds 175 miles from center. The pressure is up a significant amount confirming the slight weakening.

As it nears the coast, it will cause catastrophic damage on the coast and significant inland flooding. Parts of the D.C. metro could see rain from Florence as well, but new information suggests we will not get heavy rain or a worst-case scenario. Scroll down or click here to see our threat over the weekend.

A state of emergency has been declared for D.C.,Virginia, Maryland and the Carolinas. The president also issued an emergency declaration.

Hurricane warnings are in effect along the coast of North Carolina and upper coast of South Carolina. These coastal areas are also under storm surge warnings, likely along the coast and in some of the inlets. Residents in the immediate path should be finishing evacuations at this point. Tropical Storm force winds will begin Thursday morning on the coast, making final outside preps difficult after today.

APP USERS: Click to see hurricane and tropical storm watches and warnings.

RELATED: Virginia governor declares mandatory evacuation for Zone A ahead of Hurricane Florence

In addition to the significant threat along the coast for widespread damage and power outages, significant coastal storm surge and flooding from extreme rainfall, the threat from Florence will extend well inland. The storm will slow down or stall Friday through Saturday along the North Carolina coast, then curve southward into South Carolina and Georgia, leading to a multi-day heavy rain event. Scroll down to see what that could mean for D.C, Maryland and Virginia.

Here's the latest position and forecast of Florence from the National Hurricane Center:

APP USERS, tap here to see the forecast track.

The storm surge from Florence could be upwards of 10 feet to the right of the track of the storm. This puts many areas on the North Carolina coast and the Pamlico Sound under a lot of water. For the D.C. region, we're looking at tides around two to three feet above normal with tides perhaps three to six feet above normal in the Norfolk, Va area. The coastal flooding on the Bay and tidal Potomac are not from Florence but rather from persistent east northeast winds Friday and Saturday.

APP USERS, tap here to see storms surge map of NC Coast

APP USERS, tap here to see storms surge map of NC Coast tight

APP USERS, tap here to see storms surge map of NC Coast and the Pamlico Sound

APP USERS, tap here to see storms surge map of VA, MD & DC area

RELATED: Maryland governor declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Florence

INLAND FLOOD THREAT

With the most recent data, Florence will stall on the shore with the beaches taking a huge hit and the heaviest rain totals in southeastern North Carolina. Rain totals in southeast N.C. will be 20 - 30 inches, with isolated totals of 40 inches. This flooding could be catastrophic, in addition to the massive amounts of destruction from the hurricane force winds and storm surge. That heavy rain threat now extends south through South Carolina and into eastern Georgia as well, where double-digit totals are possible.

Showers and T-storms are in the forecast for the metro area Friday into part of the weekend. Many models on Wednesday show a much better scenario for D.C. with far less rain for areas north of North Carolina. The hurricane may very well stall near Wilmington, NC for a day or longer and then move west of even southwest...both scenarios mean minimal impacts in the D.C. region.

Metro area timing: view more here

Thursday - Mostly cloudy with some showers and storms, not from Florence.

Friday - Mostly cloudy with some periods of showers, rain and more storms. Winds ENE 10 - 15 + but 20 - 30 at times in southern counties of southern Maryland, northern neck.

Saturday - Variable cloudiness with some showers and storms possible, more south of town. Winds: ENE 10 - 15 +

Sunday - Partly cloudy and warm with a chance of a PM shower/storm.

Possible action items for the metro area:

1) Clean your gutters, storm drains and downspouts

2) Check your flashlights and battery supply

3) Check your sump pump, is it plugged in? Does the battery back up still work ?

4) Keep your tank filled

Review your Hurricane Prep Plan. For those along the southeast coast: supplies should be re-stocked over the weekend. -> Making An Emergency Kit

Here's the latest satellite loop of Florence over the past 12 hours:

APP USERS, tap here to view the satellite loop.

Here's the latest model guidance for Florence:

APP USERS, tap here to see the model guidance.

Here's a look at the latest wave heights.

APP USERS, tap here to see wave heights.

APP USERS, tap here to view the hurricane tracker.

© 2018 WUSA