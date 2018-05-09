WASHINGTON -- We're following the latest with Hurricane Florence as it gets closer to landfall and how it will impact in the D.C. metro area.

Latest Info -- Wednesday 5 AM Update

Florence remains a Category 4 hurricane and is now just less than 600 miles away from the coast of North Carolina. Maximum sustained winds are 130 mph with gusts to 160 mph. As it nears the coast, it will cause catastrophic damage on the coast and significant inland flooding. Parts of the D.C. metro could see rain from Florence as well, but new information suggests we will not get heavy rain or a worst-case scenario. Scroll down or click here to see our threat over the weekend.

A state of Emergency has been declared for DC in addition to Virginia, Maryland and the Carolinas. The president also issued an emergency declaration.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect along the coast of North Carolina and upper coast of South Carolina. These coastal areas are also under Storm Surge watches, where the rise in the ocean water on the coast could exceed 6 to 10 feet in spots with 12 foot surges possible in the some of the inlets. Evacuations are taking place as residents prepare for the storm's arrival. A Tropical Storm Watch is up for the Norfolk, VA region.

In addition to the significant threat along the coast for widespread damage and power outages, significant coastal storm surge and flooding from extreme rainfall, the threat from Florence will extend well inland. The storm will slow down and stall Friday through the weekend, leading to a multi-day heavy rain event. The focus of this heavy rain will change depending on the final track of Florence. Scroll down to see what that could mean for D.C, Maryland and Virginia.

Here's the latest position and forecast of Florence from the National Hurricane Center:

The storm surge from Florence could be upwards of 10 feet to the right of the track of the storm. This puts many areas on the North Carolina Coast and The Pamlico Sound under a lot of water. For the DC region, we're looking at tides around 2 to 3 feet above normal with tides perhaps 3 to 6 feet above normal in the Norfolk, VA area.

INLAND FLOOD THREAT

Approaching landfall, Florence will rapidly slow down and will stall out for a few days along the coast before heading south towards South Carolina and Georgia. This will lead to a secondary threat: a multi-day rain and inland flooding potential. Following the most recent data, If it stalls right on the shore, then the beaches take a beating and DC misses most of the rain. Rains in excess of 30 inches, are not out of the question for locations in eastern North Carolina closer to a possible landfall.

Showers and T-storms are in the forecast for the Metro Area Friday into part of the weekend. Many models on Wednesday show a much better scenario for D.C. with far less rain for areas north of North Carolina. The hurricane may very well stall near Wilmington, NC for a day or longer and then move west of even southwest...both scenarios mean minimal impacts in the DC region.

Metro Area Timing: View More Here

Thursday - Mostly Cloudy with some showers and storms, not directly from Florence

Friday - Mostly cloudy with some periods of showers and more storms. East breeze.

Saturday - More light rain, showers possible south of town. East breeze.

Sunday - Some showers possible, overall relatively dry with some sunshine.

Possible Action Items for the Metro Area:

1) Clean your gutters, storm drains and downspouts

2) Check your flashlights and battery supply

3) Check your sump pump, is it plugged in ? Does the battery back up still work ?

4) Keep your tank filled

Review your Hurricane Prep Plan. For those along the southeast coast: supplies should be re-stocked over the weekend. -> Making An Emergency Kit

Here's the latest satellite loop of Florence over the past 12 hours:

Here's the latest model guidance for Florence:

Here's a look at the latest wave heights.

