WASHINGTON -- We're following the latest with Hurricane Florence as it gets closer to landfall and how it will impact in the D.C. metro area.

Latest info -- Thursday 5 PM update

Rain bands from Florence continue to work onshore of the Outer Banks and the central coast of North Carolina with tropical storm force winds. Florence's eye is clearly visible on radar as it slowly approaches the coast, moving WNW at 5 mph. Offshore wave heights are around 40 feet.

It remains a Category 2 hurricane with max sustained winds of 100 mph, but the hurricane-force winds extend 80 miles outside the center of the storm. Tropical storm-force winds extend 195 miles outside the center of Florence. The wind field is massive - and could cause significant damage.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for eastern North Carolina, including the Outer Banks, until 9 PM. The impacts from storm surge and excessive rain could prove to be even more deadly than the wind -- storm surge above 10 feet and huge waves could lead to coastal flooding.

While it batters the coast, Florence will cause catastrophic damage on the coast and significant inland flooding. Parts of the D.C. metro could see rain from Florence as well, but new information suggests we will not get heavy rain or a worst-case scenario. Scroll down or click here to see our threat over the weekend.

Hurricane warnings are in effect along the coast of North Carolina and upper coast of South Carolina. A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for southeast Virginia near Norfolk, including the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay. These coastal areas are also under storm surge warnings, likely along the coast and in some of the inlets.

In addition to the significant threat along the coast for widespread damage and power outages, significant coastal storm surge and flooding from extreme rainfall, the threat from Florence will extend well inland. The storm will slow down or stall Friday through Saturday along the North Carolina coast, then curve southward into South Carolina and Georgia, leading to a multi-day heavy rain event. Scroll down to see what that could mean for D.C, Maryland and Virginia.

Here's the latest position and forecast of Florence from the National Hurricane Center:

The storm surge from Florence could be upwards of 10 feet to the right of the track of the storm. This puts many areas on the North Carolina coast and the Pamlico Sound under a lot of water. For the D.C. region, we're looking at tides around two to three feet above normal with tides perhaps three to six feet above normal in the Norfolk, Virginia area. The coastal flooding on the Bay and tidal Potomac are not from Florence but rather from persistent east-northeast winds Friday and Saturday.

INLAND FLOOD THREAT

With the most recent data, Florence will stall on the shore with the beaches taking a huge hit and the heaviest rain totals in southeastern North Carolina. Rain totals in southeast N.C. will be 20 - 30 inches, with isolated totals of 40 inches. This flooding could be catastrophic, in addition to the massive amounts of destruction from the hurricane-force winds and storm surge. That heavy rain threat now extends south through South Carolina, where double-digit totals are possible.

Showers and T-storms are in the forecast for the metro area Friday into part of the weekend. Many models on Wednesday show a much better scenario for D.C. with far less rain for areas north of North Carolina. The hurricane may very well stall near Wilmington, N.C. for a day or longer and then move west of even southwest. Both scenarios mean minimal impacts in the D.C. region.

Metro area timing: view more here

Thursday - Mostly cloudy with some showers and storms, not from Florence.

Friday - Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Locally heavy rain possible. Winds ENE 10 - 15 + but 20 - 30 at times in southern counties of southern Maryland, northern neck.

Saturday - Variable cloudiness with some showers and storms possible, more south of town. Winds: ENE 10 - 15 +

Sunday - Partly cloudy and warm with a chance of a PM shower/storm.

Possible action items for the metro area:

1) Clean your gutters, storm drains and downspouts

2) Check your flashlights and battery supply

3) Check your sump pump, is it plugged in? Does the battery back up still work ?

4) Keep your tank filled

Review your Hurricane Prep Plan. For those along the southeast coast: supplies should be re-stocked over the weekend. -> Making An Emergency Kit

Here's the latest satellite loop of Florence over the past 12 hours:

Here are the latest observed wind speed and gusts:

Here's a look at the latest wave heights:

