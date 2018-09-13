WASHINGTON -- As Hurricane Florence nears the east coast, the danger of flooding continues to increase. At the coast, storm surge will be the greatest source of flooding. While for inland areas, 10-20 inches of rain will cause widespread fresh water flooding.
RELATED: Hurricane Florence update: Slight weakening with sustained winds, DC impacts still minimal
To help prepare for the storm, FEMA suggests the following tips to help prevent your basement from flooding:
- Take pictures of valuable items for insurance inventory
- Store important items and documents in waterproof containers
- Keep valuable items out of the basement
- Get flood insurance to protect from flood damage
- Raise your water heater and furnace above the base floor elevation
- Keep a supply of sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting, or lumber to protect homes and valuables from flooding
- Keep your sump pump in working order with a battery back-up
- Consider installing “check valves” in your home and sealing the walls in your basement
Basement Flood Infographic by WUSA9-TV on Scribd
© 2018 WUSA