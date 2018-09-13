WASHINGTON -- As Hurricane Florence nears the east coast, the danger of flooding continues to increase. At the coast, storm surge will be the greatest source of flooding. While for inland areas, 10-20 inches of rain will cause widespread fresh water flooding.

To help prepare for the storm, FEMA suggests the following tips to help prevent your basement from flooding:

Take pictures of valuable items for insurance inventory

Store important items and documents in waterproof containers

Keep valuable items out of the basement

Get flood insurance to protect from flood damage

Raise your water heater and furnace above the base floor elevation

Keep a supply of sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting, or lumber to protect homes and valuables from flooding

Keep your sump pump in working order with a battery back-up

Consider installing “check valves” in your home and sealing the walls in your basement

Basement Flood Infographic by WUSA9-TV on Scribd

