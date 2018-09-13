WASHINGTON -- As Hurricane Florence nears the east coast, the danger of flooding continues to increase. At the coast, storm surge will be the greatest source of flooding. While for inland areas, 10-20 inches of rain will cause widespread fresh water flooding.

To help prepare for the storm, FEMA suggests the following tips to help prevent your basement from flooding:

  • Take pictures of valuable items for insurance inventory
  • Store important items and documents in waterproof containers
  • Keep valuable items out of the basement
  • Get flood insurance to protect from flood damage
  • Raise your water heater and furnace above the base floor elevation
  • Keep a supply of sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting, or lumber to protect homes and valuables from flooding
  • Keep your sump pump in working order with a battery back-up
  • Consider installing “check valves” in your home and sealing the walls in your basement

Basement Flood Infographic by WUSA9-TV on Scribd

