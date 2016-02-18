QUICK FORECAST:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. PM T-Storms, some heavy/severe. High: 92.

Wednesday Night: An early shower/storm. Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low 75.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot but less humid. Isolated Shower/Storm. High: 90.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Our next front approaches Wednesday, which brings scattered showers and storms late in the afternoon and evening. We have issued a Yellow Weather Alert for Wednesday in the PM, because these showers & storms could impact the evening commute and outdoor plans. Any storm that pops up cold be strong or heavy, with locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Before the storms arrive, Wednesday begins hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and the heat index around 100°.

Behind this front, there won't be a significant drop in temps or humidity levels, but storm chances look to stay a little lower at the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will both be partly cloudy and hot with highs around 90 and isolated showers/storms in the afternoon.

An unsettled pattern flip returns to the area for this weekend. As a front stalls near the area and tropical moisture returns, we'll track numerous showers and storms over the course of the two days. Saturda looks to start mostly dry with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Both the morning and afternoon on Sunday will be unsettled with some showers and storms. The wet pattern will start next week as well.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Storms packing heavy rain and gusty winds are likely after 3 PM. Highs: 88 - 92. Heat Index: 99. Winds: SW - 10.

Thursday: Partly cloudy but slightly less humid. Isolated T-storm. Highs: 87 - 91. Winds: WNW - 10.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs: 87 - 91.

EXTENDED FORECAST - WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Temperatures will cool off this weekend with highs returning to the mid to upper 80s. It turns more unsettled with scattered to numerous showers and storms each day, mainly during the afternoons. Some storms may produce locally heavy rain.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with Showers & T-Storms, Mainly PM. Highs: 85 - 89.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy with Showers & T-Storms. Highs: 84 - 88.

