The weekend will be unsettled but far from a washout. Saturday will be the drier of the two days. Saturday will start with a stray shower in the morning with a hot afternoon and highs near, if not over 90°. Storms will be possible this evening as our next cold front pushes in. This will happen after 6 PM. A few of these storms could be strong/severe, especially near the MD/PA border. Main severe threats will be damaging straight-line wind gusts along with large hail. Storms will contain some locally heavy rain and lightning. For those in the metro, the day will likely stay dry until after 8 PM.

Sunday's forecast is difficult as the front stalls to our south. This leaves us with cooler temps, but more periods of showers and isolated t-storms. The best chance of showers in the early morning for breakfast will be north of town. More showers possible throughout the metro for brunches and in the afternoon. It won't be a washout, but be flexible with Mother's Day activities. Temperatures for Mother's Day will range from 68° to 80° (north to south) with more clouds than showers.

SATURDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT this evening

Partly Cloudy & Hot with

Showers & T-storms After 5 PM

A Few Strong/Severe This Evening

HIGHS: Around 90

WINDS: SW - 10

SATURDAY NIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy & Mild

with Showers & T-storms

Some Strong/Severe Early

LOWS: 60s

WINDS: SW to NE 10 - 15

MOTHER'S DAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy with scattered Showers

& T-Storms, more North

HIGHS: 72 - 82

WINDS: NE/SE - 10

MONDAY:

Partly Sunny, Hotter

With More Showers/Storms

HIGHS: 85 - 90

WINDS: WSW - 10

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA