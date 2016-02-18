The weekend will be unsettled but far from a washout. Saturday will be the drier of the two days. Saturday will start with a stray shower in the morning with a hot afternoon and highs near, if not over 90°. Storms will be possible this evening after 6 PM, especially north of town. A few of these storms could be strong/severe near the MD/PA border.
For Sunday, it becomes a very difficult forecast as a front plays cat and mouse with us oscillating slightly from north to south and south to north, so showers and thunderstorms become a factor Sunday. Showers are in the forecast for Mother's Day, but it won't be a washout. Temperatures for Mother's Day will range from 75° to 85° with more clouds than showers.
SATURDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT this evening
Partly Cloudy & Hot with
Showers & T-storms possible Late
A Few Strong/Severe This Evening
HIGHS: Around 90
WINDS: SW - 10
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy & Mild
with Showers & T-storms
Some Strong/Severe Early (North)
LOWS: 60s
WINDS: SW to E - 10
SUNDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
Mostly Cloudy with scattered Showers
& T-Storms, more North
HIGHS: 72 - 82
WINDS: E to SW - 10
MONDAY:
Partly Sunny, Hotter
With More Showers/Storms
HIGHS: 85 - 90
WINDS: S - 10