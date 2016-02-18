The weekend will be unsettled but far from a washout. Saturday will be the drier of the two days. Saturday will start with a stray shower in the morning with a hot afternoon and highs near, if not over 90°. Storms will be possible this evening after 6 PM, especially north of town. A few of these storms could be strong/severe near the MD/PA border.

For Sunday, it becomes a very difficult forecast as a front plays cat and mouse with us oscillating slightly from north to south and south to north, so showers and thunderstorms become a factor Sunday. Showers are in the forecast for Mother's Day, but it won't be a washout. Temperatures for Mother's Day will range from 75° to 85° with more clouds than showers.

More clouds than showers on Mother's Day. Outdoor brunches look ok.

SATURDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT this evening

Partly Cloudy & Hot with

Showers & T-storms possible Late

A Few Strong/Severe This Evening

HIGHS: Around 90

WINDS: SW - 10

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy & Mild

with Showers & T-storms

Some Strong/Severe Early (North)

LOWS: 60s

WINDS: SW to E - 10

SUNDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy with scattered Showers

& T-Storms, more North

HIGHS: 72 - 82

WINDS: E to SW - 10

MONDAY:

Partly Sunny, Hotter

With More Showers/Storms

HIGHS: 85 - 90

WINDS: S - 10

