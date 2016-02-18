WASHINGTON - Hot and a little more humid the next few days. Isolated storms will be possible Sunday and Monday, especially west of the Blue Ridge. Tuesday will have the highest chances for showers and storms ahead of a front that will clear us out for Wednesday and Thursday.

Looking ahead to the All Star Game Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms in the PM with highs in the low 90s.

We could use some rain as DCA has only recorded a trace so far in July and hasn't had measurable rainfall since June 27th!

SUNDAY:

Partly Cloudy and Hot

Isolated Storms, More West of The Blue Ridge

HIGHS: Low 90s

WINDS: SSW - 10

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

Warm & Muggy

LOWS: 70 - 77

WINDS: S - 5

MONDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Hot And Humid

Isolated Showers/T-Storms

HIGHS: 90 - 95

WINDS: S 10 - 15

TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid

Scattered Showers & T-Storms

HIGHS: 88 - 93

WINDS: SW to NW Late - 10

