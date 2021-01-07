'It’s relief from the heat' | Local cooling centers provide needed help during hot week

On Wednesday, cooling centers around the region provided spots for folks to relax and stay out of the sun as temperatures crept into the high 90s.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — As the region once again dealt with hot and humid conditions on Wednesday, cooling centers around the area provided needed relief for many people.

In Alexandria, the Charles Houston Recreation Center offered residents a place to grab water, relax in air conditioning, and stay out of the hot sun.

"Today has been quite busy. At our peak, the pool was open. We have summer camps coming through here," said Laura Durham of the Alexandria Recreation Department. "We’re trying to prevent heat-related sickness and just give people that break.”

In total, Alexandria offered folks six different cooling centers around the city.

Aside from offering an outdoor pool, people who stopped by the cooling center could also hang out in the facility's computer room, gym, and indoor basketball court.

While temperatures crept into the high 90s in the late afternoon, the thermostat was set at 72 degrees inside the recreation center.

Durham told WUSA9 that around a dozen people stopped in to specifically stay out of the heat.

"On days like today, we definitely do see some people struggle," she said. "They can cool off a little bit, have a drink of water, get back out there and they can always come back in and cool off again.”

Stephon Muse was one of several folks who stopped by the center on Wednesday.

He brought his two children, one of whom had boxing practice in the evening.

For Muse, the facility offered important resources during a hot summer day.

"Today has been pretty brutal," he said. "It’s going to be a big help for a lot of people. We’re not even in July yet. August is going to be brutal. It'll definitely be a lifesaver for a lot of us.”

In Alexandria, the following cooling centers are open:

Charles Houston Recreation Center (901 Wythe St.), 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Leonard “Chick” Armstrong Recreation Center (25 West Reed Ave.), 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lee Center (1108 Jefferson St.), 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mount Vernon Recreation Center (2701 Commonwealth Ave.), 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patrick Henry Recreation Center (4653 Taney Ave.), 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

William Ramsay Recreation Center (5650 Sanger Ave.), 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.