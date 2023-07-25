'Hot Weather Emergency' issued for DC. Here's everything you need to know.

During the Hot Weather Emergency, D.C. cooling centers are available for residents so that they may have shelter from the heat.

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated a Hot Weather Emergency for D.C. that will begin on Wednesday and last until Sunday.

Hot Weather Emergencies may be activated by the Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) when temperatures, or the heat index, reach 95 degrees or higher for at least four straight days.

The National Weather Service forecasts the heat index will reach or exceed 95 degrees on Wednesday and will exceed 100 degrees on Thursday through Saturday with indexes nearing 110 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

Cooling Centers:

During the Hot Weather Emergency, D.C. cooling centers are available for residents so that they may have shelter from the heat. Additionally, many of the District’s cooling centers will be available during their regular business hours.

Cooling buses will also be deployed throughout D.C. Residents may request free transportation to one of the cooling centers for themselves or someone else by calling the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093 or by calling 311.

The Downtown Day Services Center at 1313 New York Avenue NW is open for people experiencing homelessness and will operate on extended hours from Wednesday, July 26 through Saturday, July 29:

Wednesday through Friday - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointment is necessary to use the shelter and services include restrooms, bottled water and snacks.

Click here to find the closest cooling center to you or use the interactive map below.

Low-Barrier Shelters:

Low-barrier shelters for individuals operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours.

Men

801 East Shelter at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place NE

Blair House at 635 I Street NE

Emery Shelter at 1725 Lincoln Road NE

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue NE

Women

Harriet Tubman Shelter for Women – DC General Building 9 at 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Patricia Handy Place for Women Extension at 1009 11th Street NW

Saint Josephine Bakhita at 6010 Georgia Avenue NW

LGTBQ+

LGBTQ+ Adult Low-Barrier Shelter at 400 50th Street SE

SYMPTOMS: Heat Stroke & Heat Exhaustion

As temperatures increase, so do the odds of experiencing a heat-related illness. It is important to know the symptoms, especially for high-risk grounds such as people under the age of 5 or over the age of 65. People with chronic illnesses, those taking certain medications, and those exercising outdoors are also high risk.

Earlier this month, a 52-year-old Maryland man died due to a heat-related illness. In 2022, Maryland reported five heat-related deaths.

Signs of heat stroke

Hot, red or dry skin

High body temperature of 103 or higher

Fast, strong pulse

Confusion

Slurred speech

Seizures

Losing consciousness (coma)

Signs of heat exhaustion

Excessive sweating

Nausea or cramps

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting

Weakness or confusion

Rapid heartbeat

Pale or clammy skin

Muscle cramping

Dark-colored urine

Heat stroke can come on suddenly, a person can go from feeling well to seriously ill within minutes. If you think someone if experiencing a heat-related illness, call 911.

HOW TO: Stay Safe

There are several steps you can take to make sure you are staying safe during extreme temperatures:

Staying indoors when possible : find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat.

: find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat. Checking in on your neighbors : young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

: young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community. Drinking plenty of fluids : increase your fluid intake but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar.

: increase your fluid intake but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar. Keeping pets indoors : walk pets early in the morning, give pets plenty of water and do not leave pets in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, please call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

: walk pets early in the morning, give pets plenty of water and do not leave pets in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, please call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730. Wearing appropriate clothing and sunscreen: pick lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing, and wide brimmed hats.

How to keep your pets safe

It’s fun to bring our pets with us to get involved in some summer fun, but our furry friends are at much higher risk of heat-related illness on these hot days.

The ASPCA lists signs of heatstroke in pets, including:

Excessive panting or difficulty breathing

Increased heart and respiratory rate

Drooling

Mild weakness

Stupor

Collapse

It is also important to not leave your pet in the car in the heat, even in the shade or with the windows cracked.

Additionally, grooming habits should be adjusted for the summer. Brush out excess fluff and trim extra length that could be packing in the heat — and to help manage shedding around the house. But our experts say a full summer shave could lead to sunburn, even overheating.

Spray Parks and Pools:

D.C. Spray Parks are open daily from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. through Labor Day.

Click here to see a list of the 33 Spray Parks and find the one closest to you.

More than 20 public pools are open six days a week. Click here to see their times and locations.

Fire Hydrant Safety: