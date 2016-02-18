QUICK FORECAST:

HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 8 PM

Wednesday Evening: Heat Advisory Until 8 PM. Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Stray storm. Temps: 85 - 95. Heat Index 95 - 105.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Patchy Fog. Low: 79.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, late day scattered t-storms. High: 92.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers & t-storms. High: 86.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The Heat Advisory continues until 8 PM Wednesday - with some heat index values still running near 100° for the evening. Overnight will be warm and humid with temps in the 70s and some patchy fog.

Thursday is still hot and humid, but we do track the return of scattered showers and storms ahead of an incoming cold front. These storms will mostly occur from the mid-afternoon through the evening. There could be a shower or storm around Baltimore for the Skins-Ravens preseason game. Behind this front, temps drop from the 90s to the 80s for the end of the week and start of the holiday weekend, however storm chances stick with us in that time frame as the front stalls near the area.

Labor Day weekend begins with some showers & storms throughout the day on Saturday, but looks a little drier by Sunday and Labor Day Monday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Patchy fog. Lows: 70s. Winds: SW - 5.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered late day showers & t-storms. Some locally heavy rain. Highs: 86 - 92. Heat Index: 96 - 102. Winds: WNW - 10.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers & t-storms. Highs: 81 - 86. Winds: E 5 - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST - HOLIDAY OUTLOOK

A stalled front leaves scattered showers & storms in the forecast to kick off the holiday weekend. Throughout the weekend, storm chances and cloud cover decreases and temps heat back into the 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers & storms. Highs: 83 - 87.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered PM showers/storms. Highs: Low 90s.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy and hot. A few afternoon showers/storms. Highs: Low 90s.

