QUICK FORECAST:

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, late day scattered t-storms. High: 91.

Overnight: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 74.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms. High: 86.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Thursday is still hot and humid, but we do track the return of scattered showers and storms ahead of a cold front. These storms will mostly occur from the mid-afternoon through the evening. There could be a shower or storm around Baltimore for the Skins-Ravens preseason game. Behind this front, temps drop from the 90s to the 80s for the end of the week and start of the holiday weekend, however storm chances stick with us in that time frame as the front stalls near the area.

Labor Day weekend begins with some showers & storms throughout the day on Saturday, but looks a little drier by Sunday and Labor Day Monday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday: Sun to start then skies turn partly cloudy by afternoon. Hot and humid with scattered afternoon showers & t-storms. Some locally heavy rain. Best time for storms is after 3 PM. Highs: 86 - 92. Heat Index: 95 - 100. Winds: WNW 5 - 10.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms. Highs: 81 - 86. Winds: E 5 - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST - HOLIDAY OUTLOOK

A stalled front leaves scattered showers & storms in the forecast to kick off the holiday weekend. Throughout the weekend, storm chances and cloud cover decreases and temps heat back into the 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers & storms. Highs: 83 - 87.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered PM showers/storms. Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy and hot. A few afternoon showers/storms. Highs: Low 90s.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA