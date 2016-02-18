QUICK FORECAST:

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot & a bit more humid. High: 93.

Thursday Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 75.

Friday: Partly cloudy & hot, isolated, PM storms. High: 94.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Hot and more humid Thursday with a mountain shower possible. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 90s. Plan for a hot preseason game at FedEx as we host the Jets. Temps will be in the 80s until the last quarter. The next best storm chance is Friday, mainly after 3 PM. Some storms that develop Friday afternoon and evening could be strong.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot & more humid. Stray storm in the mountains. Highs: 90 - 95. Winds: SSW 5 - 10.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated PM T-Storms, some heavy. Highs: 90 - 95. Winds: SW - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST - END OF WEEK AND WEEKEND

Storm chances start to increase again at the end of the week and into the weekend as our next front arrives and stalls near the area. There will be some showers and storms during the weekend but you will be able to squeeze out a few dry hours to play golf or finish some chores in the yard. Sunday looks like the best day for a few dry hours.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible especially in the afternoon. High: 89

Sunday: Partly cloudy. A few showers and an isolated storm. High: 85.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA