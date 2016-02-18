QUICK FORECAST:

Labor Day: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. High: 92.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low: 76.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower/storm. High: 93.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure takes control Labor Day into much of the coming week, leading to fewer storms and more dry hours to enjoy beach time or other activities outdoors. Temperatures will heat up into the low 90s Labor Day Monday as well. Some isolated showers and t-storms are possible, but most outdoor activities should be safe outside those isolated t-storms.

Looks like the pattern persists into much of next week so look for more heat, humidity and occasional storms through Friday with increasing coverage of some showers and t-storms into the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Labor Day: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated afternoon showers/storms. Highs: 88 - 93. Winds: S 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower/storm. Highs: 89 - 94. Winds: SSE 5 - 10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: 89 - 94. Winds: S 5 - 10.

